TF South sprinter Tylar Mack's recruiting story has happy ending at Purdue Fort Wayne

LANSING — Recruiting has been a scramble for high school seniors, especially in sports like track and field whose 2020 seasons were wiped out by the pandemic.
But when you're a top-10 sprinter in the state, NCAA Division I colleges will find a place for you, as TF South's Tylar Mack has discovered.
Mack ranks third in Illinois in the 100 meters at 10.78 seconds and is tied for seventh in the 200 at 22.27, according to the Athletic.net database. Earlier this month, he signed with Purdue Fort Wayne.
Before that offer landed, Mack was looking to go to an NAIA school. "But then as soon as I got that message from that coach, I went straight for it because it's right close to home," he said.
That was a happy ending to what looked like a scary story.
"I was a little frightened at first because I had like one race my junior year," Mack said. "It was OK, but I could have done better and that would have put me higher on the charts."
Mack is already climbing the state charts in 2021, and he's chasing the No. 1 spot on the TF South leader board in the 200. That's a 22.06 by Khullen Jefferson, who was seventh in the Big Ten 400 as an Iowa freshman this spring.
"We were actually talking about that the other day," Mack said. "'What do you miss?' He said, 'Not breaking more records.'
"And I was like, yeah, because his records are really low and I'm like right there on it."
TF South has never had an IHSA champ in boys track, a drought that Mack and coach Steve Nelson believe Jefferson could have ended had there been a state meet last spring.
"That still breaks my heart," Nelson said. "I look up in the gym every time I'm in there and that spot where his name should be is not there."
Jefferson shared the same regret with Nelson he did with Mack.
"He even says the thing that bothers him the most is not that he didn't win state or go downstate last year," Nelson said. "But he feels the (school) records are too easy to get. (With a full 2020 season) he would have been able to make them a little bit tougher."
But Jefferson has turned the page to is next chapter, and now it's Mack's turn to chase records and state medals.
He comes to track with an eclectic sports background, starting out with the Jesse White Tumblers. Later came soccer and football, a sport he left after suffering a broken leg.
"My dad told me to do track from the beginning and I didn't listen to him," Mack said, laughing. "I should have listened to him."
If Mack could have one wish, though, it would be to reorder the events in a meet. "I hate that the 200's the last race," said Mack, who also runs the 100 and the sprint relays.
"I feel if I ran it a little earlier in the day I might get faster times, but I'm doing all right," he said. "I'm more of a team player than a personal (goals) guy."