TF South sprinter Tylar Mack's recruiting story has happy ending at Purdue Fort Wayne

"And I was like, yeah, because his records are really low and I'm like right there on it."

TF South has never had an IHSA champ in boys track, a drought that Mack and coach Steve Nelson believe Jefferson could have ended had there been a state meet last spring.

"That still breaks my heart," Nelson said. "I look up in the gym every time I'm in there and that spot where his name should be is not there."

Jefferson shared the same regret with Nelson he did with Mack.

"He even says the thing that bothers him the most is not that he didn't win state or go downstate last year," Nelson said. "But he feels the (school) records are too easy to get. (With a full 2020 season) he would have been able to make them a little bit tougher."

But Jefferson has turned the page to is next chapter, and now it's Mack's turn to chase records and state medals.

He comes to track with an eclectic sports background, starting out with the Jesse White Tumblers. Later came soccer and football, a sport he left after suffering a broken leg.

"My dad told me to do track from the beginning and I didn't listen to him," Mack said, laughing. "I should have listened to him."