Top 10 boys track and field athletes to watch in 2021
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD | SEASON PREVIEW

Top 10 boys track and field athletes to watch in 2021

Riley Johnston, Hobart

Hobart's Riley Johnston competes in the pole vault during the 2019 IHSAA track and field state finals in Bloomington. He cleared 15-6 to finish third.

 Ty Vinson, File, The Times

Ryan Farmer, Sr., Lowell, sprints

He anchored the Red Devils’ all-state 400-meter relay team and qualified in the 400-meter sprint as a 10th grader.

Armani Glass, Sr., Merrillville, sprints, long jump

One of the state’s best long jumpers and short sprinters, Glass will run and play football at Marian University.

Lucas Guerra, Sr., Highland, distance

Named Mr. Cross Country in the fall, the Georgetown commit is one the state favorites in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

Highland’s Lucas Guerra repeats his second-place finish at state
JAMES BOYD: Highland's Lucas Guerra fueled by father's memory heading into state meet

Riley Johnston, Sr., Hobart, pole vault

He finished third in the event in 2019 and is the likely favorite this year. Coaches say he’s pushing 16 feet in practice.

EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Hobart's Riley Johnston continues pole vault training at home

Brett Otterbacher, Sr., Valparaiso, sprints

The Purdue signee finished third at state in the 400-meter sprint and was the anchor on the Vikings’ 400-meter relay state qualifier as a sophomore.

Valparaiso's Brett Otterbacher wins 400 in first meet amid pandemic; eyes state titles in track, football
Crown Point's Jaelyn Burgos, Valparaiso's Brett Otterbacher verbally commit to Purdue

Cole Raymond, Jr., LaPorte, distance

He qualified for state in the 1,600-meter run as a freshman and was poised for a breakout sophomore campaign. He’s also a two-time cross country state qualifier.

Christian Rios, Sr., Highland, throws

The aim will be a state title in the discus, where he finished seventh as a sophomore.

Myles Sisco, Sr., Portage, sprints

Sisco qualified for the state meet in the 200-meter dash and with the Indians’ 400-meter relay team as a sophomore in 2019.

Matthew Streeter, Sr., Chesterton, distance

Streeter ran the final leg for the Trojans state-qualfying 3,200-meter relay as a sophomore and was a cross country state qualifier in October.

Justin Van Prooyen, Sr., Illiana Christian, distance

The Vikings haven’t had a chance to compete in the postseason in Indiana. Van Prooyen figures to make the school’s first postseason run a long one.

