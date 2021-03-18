Top 10 boys track and field athletes to watch in 2021

Ryan Farmer, Sr., Lowell, sprints

He anchored the Red Devils’ all-state 400-meter relay team and qualified in the 400-meter sprint as a 10th grader.

Armani Glass, Sr., Merrillville, sprints, long jump

One of the state’s best long jumpers and short sprinters, Glass will run and play football at Marian University.

Lucas Guerra, Sr., Highland, distance

Named Mr. Cross Country in the fall, the Georgetown commit is one the state favorites in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

Riley Johnston, Sr., Hobart, pole vault

He finished third in the event in 2019 and is the likely favorite this year. Coaches say he’s pushing 16 feet in practice.

Brett Otterbacher, Sr., Valparaiso, sprints