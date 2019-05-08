VALPARAISO — Melisa Fritz was tired and moved slowly. It took every bit of effort for her to break away from her Lake Central teammates during a group photo following the Duneland Athletic Conference girls track and field championships.
The sophomore was physically spent Tuesday night after she won the 200-meter dash, made it to the finals of the 100 and delivered two brilliant performances in relay races. The last one, coming in the 4x400 relay, helped put a punctuation mark on Lake Central’s conference championship.
The Indians dominated the field with 132 points, while Chesterton (102.5), Valparaiso (92), Merrillville (91.5) and Crown Point (91) rounded out the top five.
“I’ve never done anything like this before,” Fritz said. “I just try to give it the best that I can. There’s always room for someone to pass you and I just tried to keep going.”
Fritz was a newcomer to Lake Central’s team this year, but she had long been on the mind of coach Ron Frederick. The longtime coach always knew that Fritz was a talented runner, he just needed her to figure that out.
“She didn’t come out for track last year because she didn’t think she was good enough,” Frederick said. “We would be at meets (last year) and I kept thinking what it would be like if she was with us.”
Fritz joined the team this season and Frederick gave her an early-season pep talk that helped shape what transpired Tuesday night.
“I told her that studs run four events and that the goal was to build her up so she could compete in the postseason,” Frederick said.
Fritz started her day by making the finals of the 100, where she proceeded to finish seventh overall. She followed that up with a runner-up finish in the 4x100 relay and a victory in the 200 with a time of 26.74 seconds. Fritz shined in the final race of the day as she ran the anchor leg and held off a charging Valparaiso squad by 0.03 seconds in the 4x400 relay. It was the moment of the night as far as Frederick was concerned.
“From 2008 to 2014, we had one of the best 4x400 relay teams in the Region,” Frederick said. “It hasn’t been that way as of late and that was the challenge to this group was to get us back to where we needed to be. This was a big win for us. Obviously there’s more to come with sectionals and the rest of the postseason, but this was a really big win for us.”
Chesterton shows balance
Chesterton coach Lindsay Moskalick was so thrilled with the overall performance of her team Tuesday that she struggled to pick a key contributor. The Trojans had several athletes who shined while lifting Chesterton to a second-place finish behind Lake Central.
Freshman Camryn Dunn took second place in the 400-meter dash (1 minutes, 1.75 seconds) and third place in the 100 (12.89) while also earning a third place in the 4x400 relay. Ashley Craycraft was on that relay team and the junior also took first place in the 800 (2:22.45). Freshman distance runner Bailey Ranta had a pair of top-five finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200.
“Coming into the meet we knew it was a race for second place (behind Lake Central),” Moskalick said. “The girls really rose to the occasion. It was really an overall team effort that lifted us.”
Valparaiso's Gilliana shines
Valparaiso junior Ava Gilliana wrapped up her final home meet of the year with a pair of victories in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. The cross-country star edged out Crown Point’s Jaelyn Burgos in both races. Gilliana finished the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 13.00 seconds, just over 3 seconds faster than Burgos, and she edged out the sophomore by just over 2 seconds in the 3,200, winning with a time of 11:27.01.
“Running track is a lot faster and more condensed than running cross country,” Gilliana said. “In cross country, there are moments when you can ‘fall asleep’ during the race; moments where you’re by yourself and there’s no cheering going on. You never have those in track. There’s always someone cheering you on and that just keeps me alive.”