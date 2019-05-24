VALPARAISO — Merrillville's boys track and field team stood huddled near midfield at Viking Arena, relishing their Valparaiso Regional victory as the public address announcer tried in vain to get their attention.
Valparaiso athletic director Herb Hofer stood behind the team, holding the championship plaque ready for them to hoist. The Pirates were so absorbed in the moment, soaking up glory, that a piece of hardware wasn't their top concern.
“I feel like all our work is finally paying off,” Merrillville junior Davin Latiker said. “We have a great culture. All my teammates are more like brothers to me than just teammates.”
Merrillville's 71 points earned it first place, ahead of Portage (53), Lowell (46), Highland and Valparaiso (39.5 each). That included a rousing victory in the 4-by-100 thanks to Jeremiah Howard, Armani Glass, Devon Davis and Jawanza Williams.
Davis said he had the relay on his mind at school and was eager to get going. Early on, he knew that anticipation wouldn't be in vain.
“When our first leg ran, I already knew we had it in the bad,” Davis said. “The other teams ran hard. They did their thing, it's just we had a little bit of momentum.”
Pirates coach Patrick Coffey said this is one of the best groups he has coached, and they found a way to win despite not running their best in certain races they expected to win.
“This one was really special,” Coffey said. “Everyone else stepped up and got points in areas where we weren't really expected to.”
Football 59ers dominate
Each year, Andrean's Cam Williams and Tyler Thomas have but a few months to shape up to take on the Region's best sprinters. Their competition often has much of the year to train for track, but Williams and Thomas can't start until after football season ends.
Williams, a 59ers linebacker, won the 110 high hurdles. Thomas, a wide receiver, won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. For Williams, it took a grueling spring of conditioning and weight loss to make his state appearances possible.
Williams said he went down to 211 pounds from 225 after football season, but his ripped frame still stood out compared with his lean opponents. Although plenty of other multi-sport athletes competed at Regionals, Williams' combination of size, speed and explosiveness set him apart.
“Making that transition from football to track has never been easy, but I've had to do it,” Williams said. “I have a good three weeks of rigorous training, losing a lot of weight and eating a whole lot healthier than I do during football season.”
Drama in the 800
The 800 meters featured some of the toughest competition — Covenant Christian senior Carson Bakker set a sectional record last week at Rensselaer but lost out to Lowell's Dustin Hudak on Thursday.
Hudak spent much of the race biding his time, holding steady around fifth before turning it on late. Red Devils coach Jake Rakoczy said the two have focused all season on remaining patient during the first half of races, and that strategy may have ultimately earned Hudak first place.
“I've been working on those quick closes,” Hudak said. “(Other runners) did all the dirty work up front, taking out the pace hard, and I was just kind of cruising along for the ride.”
Bakker completed an impressive three-year, multi-sport run at Regionals – he made appearances in cross country, basketball and track this year and last after first advancing past sectionals in 2017. Knights coach Jay Starkey said Covenant Christian has done research to see how often this has happened in Indiana, but they haven't found another instance.
“I've been blessed with running, and I thank God for that, but it's been a surreal senior year,” Bakker said.
Basketball's loss is track's gain for Calumet
When the public address announcer called Phillip Collins' name just after the final event, he sprinted a lap around Calumet's convoy of players and coaches, slapping hands and yelling to the sky.
Officials initially judged Collins as the winner of the 200 meters, but bumped him to second behind Andrean's Thomas after correcting a timing error. Still, Collins completed a long, winding road to advance to state after his 4-by-400 relay was disqualified last year.
Warriors coach Jerae Protho-Guider said Collins approached her in the fall to fully commit himself to track. Collins, a junior, played two years of basketball, but decided to quit and attack his track training with renewed dedication.
“We work really hard,” Collins said. “We never waste a second.”
Collins and Protho-Guider said Collins' fast start helped carry him to state, but Collins also credited the support his friends, family and coaches provide him. Protho-Guider, however, pointed to Collins' work ethic.
“Whatever goal he sets for himself, I believe it can be reached, because his hard work backs it up.” Protho-Guider said. “I never have to look for him. He's there. Whatever goal he has for himself, I know he'll get there.”