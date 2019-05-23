VALPARAISO — They went to the state finals last year, but two Michigan City seniors and best friends are returning this year as regional champs.
Ryan Stefanko took first place in the Valparaiso Regional with a heave of just over 55-5 in the shot put.
Justin Wozniak was tops in the discus with a throw of more 167 feet.
Going back to the state finals together is what they set out to accomplish
"I'm happy. We did the same thing last year and that was the plan again this year so we're excited," Wozniak said.
Stefanko is heading to Grand Valley State in Michigan.
Wozniak, who first competed in track as a junior, is off to the University of St. Francis in Ft. Wayne.
They were also high school teammates in football.
Wozniak said the discus went 70 feet on his first throw last year.
By the end of the season, though, he was up to 170 feet and finished second at the regional.
Stefanko said he started tossing the shot put in middle school and as a sophomore improved dramatically.
He finished fourth in the state last year after a second-place finish in the regional.
Stefanko said the energy he feels from a long throw is what he likes most about the sport.
"When you hit a big one, there's no other feeling like it," he said.
LaPorte high jumper returns to Valparaiso
LaPorte senior higher jumper Evan Nelson said it was kind of surreal competing in the regional Thursday at Valparaiso.
He attended Valparaiso as a a freshman and sophomore before moving to LaPorte.
"It feels like I'm at home but I know I'm here as a competitor," Nelson said.
The lean 6-foot-4 Nelson is a strictly a high jumper.
He gave up the hurdles after breaking his ankle hurdling prior to becoming a Slicer.
Nelson said he was a long jumper in middle school when his track coach walked over and asked him to give high jumping a try.
He cleared 5-2 in his first practice.
His personal best is 6-2 but his goal is to clear the pole at 6-4.
Nelson said he nearly achieved that recently but he barely touched the pole on his way down and it fell.
The challenge is what draws him most to the sport.
"You can train as hard as you want with running and everything but if your technique isn't perfect, if your approach isn't perfect. If you put all of those things together then you're a good high jumper," he said.
Hobart's third-generation pole vaulting star
A sophomore at Hobart appears to be on the same track as his father and grandfather.
Riley Johnston entered the Valparaiso Regional ranked second in the state for Class 4A.
In the backyard of the Johnston home is a runway, high bar and landing mat his father, Jim, placed in the backyard two years ago for Riley and his younger brother, Cody, to sharpen their skills.
"We jump a lot," Riley Johnston said.
His grandfather, Jim Johnston Sr., was a pole vaulting state champion at Hobart and a national champion at Purdue University. His dad, Jim Johnston Jr., was a three-time state medalist as a Brickie and a four-time national qualifier at Purdue.
Riley's uncle, Robb Johnston, was a state pole vaulting champion from Hobart and went on to play football at Wisconsin.
"It's a family thing," said Jim Johnston Jr., a former high school track coach at Merrillville.
Feeling sort of obligated to carry on the family legacy, Riley Johnston said he gave pole vaulting a try in eighth grade and quickly he became interested.
Riley Johnston said what he likes most about the sport is the feeling of success while clearing the bar.
His personal best is 15-7.
"I love it now. It's the best sport ever," he said.
Another source of motivation is to never let his younger brother pole vault higher in the backyard.
Cody Johnston is the state middle school pole vaulting champion.
"I can never let him be better than me. He's a great jumper so it's always like competition," Riley Johnston said.