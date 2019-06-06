The Valparaiso Unified track and field team’s return home was a celebration worthy of the championship it won at the state meet in Bloomington.
The Porter County Sheriff’s Department picked up the team bus on I-65 near Lowell and escorted the bus through closed roads with sirens blaring. People the Vikings passed on the roads were waving even if they didn’t know why. By the time they arrived at the high school about 100 friends and family members were there waiting to celebrate them.
“All you could really feel throughout the whole thing was just a lot of love from all the families and all the support,” senior Marco Traino said. “After all, you have to have people supporting you from the beginning to have success. When we came back, you felt all that love and happiness.”
Valparaiso won its first Unified track and field title in its first appearance at the state finals Saturday. The Vikings (124 points) beat Bedford North Lawrence (109) and Elkhart Memorial (101), among others, for the championship.
“Coming back to all of that support was really cool,” coach David Prokop said. “Even for me alone, that was really cool. I was having fun with it and a lot of the kids were talking about how it was the best day of their lives. It was special.”
Prokop, also a special education teacher and basketball coach, has led Valparaiso's Unified team since it began a little more than three seasons ago. Unified sports allow students with and without intellectual disabilities to compete together for their school. The number of participants has grown year over year to a point now where Valparaiso has around 100 athletes involved.
Prokop said that the goal of the team is to always have fun, first and foremost, and over the years the pressure of performing has alleviated. With the pressure off, the athletes have performed better.
“When we got down there everyone took in everything,” Prokop said. “Even in the hotel, everyone was goofing off. We went into breakfast in the morning. Everyone was in good spirits. And when we got to competing, everything just fell into place for us.”
By the end of the day, Valparaiso set at least eight personal records. Traino was one of the standouts having helped the boys 4x100-meter relay team to a win in the final event and having finished second in the 100 when he was seeded sixth.
“As a team, winning state is something a lot of athletes wish they could do in their career,” Traino said. “With this team, it was a team effort. We all pushed ourselves and did it together. Just the feeling of it, it was great. It felt like it was a complete season.”
More than anything, Traino said he was proud of the way all of the athletes worked together and the friendships they built. The championship was an extra cap on what was already a worthwhile experience.
“Everyone should be able to experience something like this,” Traino said. “It was something I’ll never forget.”