Brett Otterbacher and Matthew Hanlon have put on quite a show this season and now they’re getting ready for the main event.
Otterbacher, a Valparaiso sophomore, enters Friday’s IHSAA Boys State Track and Field Championships in Bloomington as the top-seeded runner in the 400 meters. Hanlon, a Crown Point senior, is seeded second and the pair have been swapping first-place finishes throughout the postseason.
Hanlon got the best of Otterbacher at the Duneland Athletic Conference championships on May 8, only for Otterbacher to come back at the Valparaiso Regional on May 23 with a close victory over Hanlon. Otterbacher earned the top seed at Friday’s state finals with a personal-best time of 48.15 seconds in the regional. Hanlon also notched a personal best with 48.17 finish.
“We’ve certainly had some battles with one another,” Otterbacher said.
One of the first battles came last year at the state finals when Otterbacher took fourth place as a freshman in the 400 with a time of 48.91. Hanlon crossed the finish line in 49.10, good for an eighth-place finish. Both runners are looking to improve on their finish on Friday.
“Both Matt and Brett are remarkable athletes,” Crown Point coach Keith Iddings said. “Every time they race each other, you know it’s going to be exciting.”
Both Otterbacher and Hanlon are expected to be challenged by Pike junior Jahn Riley, who comes into the meet with a seed time of 48.21. The three runners will line up side by side in the middle lanes.
“It really should be a great race,” Iddings said. “Obviously I’m pulling for my guy, but then I hope (Otterbacher) is right behind him. It will be an incredibly close competition and it’s exciting that the top two runners are from this part of the state.”
Should Otterbacher win, it will be especially sweet as the sophomore has been battling a back injury for much of the season.
“It’s been a lot of (hamstring) stretches,” Otterbacher said with a smile. “The coaches have really been great working with me and taking care of my body. All of this has been a great experience so far.”
Win or lose, it really is about the experience for the Valparaiso sophomore. Competition drives him, but enjoying the moment is a big part of that. Otterbacher makes it a point to give an encouraging word or two to competitors as they cross the finish line.
“I love how track is a team sport, but such a big part is being an individual,” Otterbacher said. “My parents have always valued doing things the right way and it’s how I approach each competition. I enjoy the rivalry and I enjoy being around every one on the track.”