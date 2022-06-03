Valpo's 3,200 relay, Kankakee Valley's Emily Nannenga capture titles at girls track state finals

BLOOMINGTON — Kaylie Politza didn't want to let her teammates down, and she didn't.

The senior's ferocious closing kick carried Valparaiso to victory in the 3,200-meter relay at Friday's IHSAA state finals at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex at Indiana University.

The Vikings relay was one of two champs for the Region, with Kankakee Valley's Emily Nannenga capturing the high jump crown.

Seeded fifth, the Vikings' quartet of junior Cheyanne Stock, senior Lillian Maldia, Politza and sophomore Brook Byvoets won in 9 minutes, 3.91 seconds.

Once Politza took the baton, she took control of the race. The moment even earned a call of "Watch out, here comes Valparaiso!" from the P.A. announcer, like something out of a movie.

“Cheyanne, Brook and Lilly gave it literally everything, so I wanted to run that last leg for them because of all the hard work that they all put in,” Politza said. “I was just going for it.”

It wasn’t the only high finish for Politza, who finished third in the 800 with a time of 2:10.69, a season best and just under two seconds shy of her personal record.

"It was one of the last 800s of my high school career, so I just wanted to go out there and give it my all," she said.

Nannenga won the high jump with a clear of 5 feet, 10 inches.

Nannenga wasn't alone though. Whenever she leapt for and cleared the bar a round of cheers sounded from behind the fence just outside of the track from friends, family and others.

And when it wasn't the crowd that was with her, it was Nannenga’s Kougars teammate: senior Taylor Schoonveld. The two warmed up and rested side by side, encouraging one another as the competition went on until only Nannenga was left. Schoonveld herself finished in third place at 5-7.

Whenever Nannenga or Schoonveld readied for a jump, a young member of the crowd held up a sign that read “Go Tay and Em.”

"It’s really cool, we just have so much support,” Schoonveld said. “They aren’t here just for one of us, they’re here for both."

Schoonveld was the first person Nannenga ran to for a hug Friday after clearing 5-10 for a PR in one try.

Their time competing together is over for now at least with Schoonveld heading to compete at the collegiate level at Indiana and Nannenga having another year of high school left.

"I’m definitely gonna miss her, I definitely look up to Taylor a lot," Nannenga said.

Multiple other athletes from the region finished in the top three, including Lake Central senior Gwen Schilling, Merrillville senior Taylor Jackson, Chesterton senior Camryn Dunn and Lake Central senior Sarah Schoonmaker.

Schilling finished third in the pole vault at 12-0, equal to her personal record. Jackson came up just short of the 100 hurdles state title. Her time of 13.97 seconds was just 0.05 shy of the first place time of 13.92, a state finals record.

Schoonmaker set a PR with a discus throw of 136-10, good for second place. Dunn finished third in both the 100 and 400 with personal-bests of 11.91 and 56.64, respectively. Dunn’s third-place finish in the 100 was a jump of four spots from her prelims finish.

Lake Central’s 400 relay team of sophomore Krystian Dilosa, sophomore Anastasia Thompson, junior Cali Kroncke and junior Rylie Klaich took third place with a time of 47.91.

Lake Central was the top-placing local team, finishing eighth with 23 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0