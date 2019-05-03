Washington Township’s Olivia Martinez has been running track since the sixth grade. She was a long-distance runner by trade, but now the talented freshman is making big strides in the sprints.
Martinez won the 400 meters and long jump in the rain-shortened Kouts Invite on Saturday, and her coach felt she could’ve taken home the blue ribbon in the 200 if not for the rain washing out the meets final three events.
“She’s outstanding,” longtime coach Teri Barkas said. “She used to run long distance in middle school, and now she’s a sprinter.”
Martinez, who also plays volleyball and basketball, is trying to absorb everything she can in her first varsity season in track and field. She went 15-feet-8 3/4 inches in the long jump on a cold, rainy day.
“There’s a lot I’ve been learning this year,” she said. “I hope to carry it over for the next three years.”
Barkas said Martinez is a versatile athlete who can fill any role that’s asked of her.
“She just a natural,” Barkas said. “I could put her in anything. I could probably put her in the two-mile, and she could win. She couldn’t do shot and disc, but everything else -- I could put her in anything and win.”
Martinez said she was running the 800 earlier in the season but when Barkas saw her 400 split time in the 1600 relay, she was moved to the 400. She tries to pace herself in the 400, which is the most demanding sprint race in track. Her time of 1 minute and 3.09 seconds would’ve placed fifth in the Chesterton Sectional in 2018. She’s got a month to improve on that time.
Martinez gave up cross country for volleyball and was a reserve guard on the varsity basketball team this season.
“She’s a very good volleyball player,” Barkas said. “That is her sport. I’m trying to make it track. I said, ‘You could go far in that 400.’ She’s awesome.”