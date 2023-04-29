MERRILLVILLE — Lailah Wesby didn’t feel like coming to school one day last week.

The Merrillville freshman wasn’t feeling her best but decided to gut it out so she could go to track practice. Once she started training, though, she admitted she just went through the motions. She didn’t go through the line on the first run, hoping she could blend into the crowd and go unnoticed.

The Pirates head coach did notice, though. Unfortunately for her, that coach is her older brother Branden. He let her have it.

“I know for a fact that I push her a little harder than I push everybody else,” Branden said. “I lost it (when she didn’t run through the line) as a coach but it was because of our relationship, that being my sister. It’s a lot more emotional. I’ve always coached kids I care about but this one is definitely different.”

That’s just one part of a unique bond between the sprinter and coach in purple. So far, it’s proven to be fruitful. Lailah Wesby is one of the fastest ninth graders in the state, with personal bests of 59.18 seconds in the 400-meter dash and 25.92 in the 200.

She set that 400 time on April 14 at the Sprinters Showcase at Lafayette Jefferson, cutting almost two seconds off her previous mark. It was good for fifth among a field of some of the best athletes in Indiana.

Branden Wesby said he took a little extra delight in seeing that one.

“I didn’t realize how happy he was when I broke one minute. I was so happy myself,” Lailah said. “It just makes me feel even better about myself knowing he was probably as happy as I was.”

The aim for the rest of the season is to cut another second or two off that time and get into contention for a spot on the podium at state.

It wouldn’t be the first medal for the Wesby family. Branden won a 1,600-relay state championship at West Side in 2007 with Eugene Ellis, Durrell Hughes and Terrell Green. In 2015, their brother Barry Wesby was part of the Cougars’ 400-meter relay champion with Carlton Sims, Lonnie Johnson and Jonvae Johnson.

“Both of my brothers really did great things when they were in high school,” Lailah said. “I know that I have to live up to that because I have the same last name.”

There’s a wall of trophies and medals at the Wesby house, but Lailah is already starting to dominate it with AAU awards. Her high school ones are likely coming, too.

“When I come to practice, I get this big hug from her. You don’t usually get that from every athlete. We greet each other like family,” Branden said. “Sometimes I have to remind her ‘Now, we’re in coach mode.’”

While her talent and bloodlines aren’t a secret to anybody on the Merrillville team, Branden Wesby said he tries to make sure that he doesn’t play favorites.

Pirates coaches changed the way the team MVP is determined this year. Previously a coach’s decision, it’s now weighed by results from the season. There will be no nepotism in the nomination.

“I’m more comfortable with him and used to him. That’s the difference (between he and another coach). I can really talk to him about how I feel,” Lailah said. “It can be harder because he expects so much from me and our standards are high but that’s how it is.”

That standard? To place in Bloomington in June and get her name on the wall in the Pirates fieldhouse at least a couple times before she graduates.

“She might be the most talented (in the family),” Branden Wesby said. “I just want her to leave that legacy for herself. We’re at Merrillville now. There’s nothing that says ‘Wesby’ here. I would love to see that.”

Gallery: Merrillville hit hard by storm