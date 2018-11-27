Tiara Jackson had 17 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday to help E.C. Central upend Times No. 3 Chesterton 34-31 in girls basketball action.
Taiyanna Jackson added eight points, five assists and four steals for the Cardinals (4-4).
Ashley Craycraft had 10 points for the Trojans (6-1).
Crown Point 85, Lowell 24: Abby Stoddard had a game-high 22 points to lead the No. 4 Bulldogs (8-0) over the Red Devils (4-3).
Jessica Carrothers added 19 points, while Lilly Stoddard scored 10.
West Side 54, Andrean 34: Dash Shaw had a game-high 31 points to lead the No. 6 Cougars (7-0) over the 59ers (3-4).
Portage 52, Hobart 42: Tronese Lacey had 14 points to lead the Indians (3-4) over the Brickies (1-5).
Kristen Cravens added 10 for Portage.
Hebron 59, Griffith 45: Allison Hano had a game-high 16 points to lead the No. 9 Hawks (5-2) over the Panthers (2-4).
Carsyn Ryan added 11 and Katlyn Cherry scored 10.
Marisa Esquivel had 15 for Griffith, while Julissa Hamm had 12.
Girls swimming
Lake Central 108, Valparaiso 78: Jourie Wilson won the 50-yard freestyle (25.65 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1 minute, 97 seconds) to lead the Indians to a Duneland Athletic Conference win over the Vikings.
The Vikings' Maddi Johnson won the 200 individual medley (2:12.40) and the 500 free (5:21.53).
Boys swimming
Lake Central 125, Valparaiso 60: Eric Tinsley won the 200 IM (2:04.17) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.05), while teammate Riley Ingram won the 100 free (49.19) and 50 free (22.35) to lead the Indians over the Vikings in DAC action.
Valparaiso's Chris Holmes won the 100 butterfly (54.4).