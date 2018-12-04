Marquette Catholic's Colin Kenney was named the District 1 Boys IBCA/Subway Player of the Week.
Kenney averaged 35.1 points and 3.5 assists as the Marquette Catholic boys won twice. He netted 29 points with five rebounds, four assists and one steal in a 69-66 decision over Crete-Monee of Illinois. Kenney followed with a career- and school-record-tying 42 points with three rebounds, three assists and five steals as the Blazers beat South Bend St. Joseph 80-72. The output — via 16-of-28 field goals, 3-of-7 3-pointers and 7-of-8 free throws — matched Kenney’s 42-point game against SBSJ on Dec. 3, 2016.
Area boys nominees included Chris Mantis (Lowell), Brandon Newman (Valparaiso), G’Angelo Reillo (Whiting), Brandon Scott (Bishop Noll) and Dominique Smith (Lake Station). District 1 girls local nominees included Izzy Bednarowski (Munster), Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point), Katlyn Cherry (Hebron), Sarah Martin (Kankakee Valley), Sophia Nolan (Marquette Catholic), Michaela Schmidt (Highland) and Dash Shaw (West Side).
Victory Christian 103, City Baptist 11: Tyler Schmidt led five players in double figures with 21 points in the Lions' win.
Lincoln Thomae had 18 points for VCA (6-1), Grant Jakubowski had 15 plus Flynn Carlson and Zeke Shock each had 10.
Lowell 61, Hebron 40: Dustin Hudak scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Red Devils over the Hawks.
Christopher Mantis added 15 points, while Adam Edwards had 14.
Jake Friel had 11 for Hebron.
Girls basketball
Lake Central 68, Hobart 33: Sara Zabrecky led four players in double figures with 14 points in the Indians' win over the Brickies.
Abby Oedzes had 13 points. Taylor Jaksich added 11, while Allie Mularskihad 10.
Sam Vode had 12 for Hobart.
Whiting 48, Covenant Christian 30: Emily Balcazar had a game-high 14 points in the Oilers' win over the Knights.
Abby Toth added 11, while Jenna Mercer had 10.
Washington Township 76, 21st Century 36: Megan Boby led four players in double figures with 17 points in the Senators' win.
Olivia Klinger added 15 points, Mikaela Armstrong 14 and Mia Lewis 10.
Beyonce Paige had 15 points for the Cougars.
Boys swimming
Lake Central 150, Merrillville 35: Jonathan Thrall won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 50.72 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (55.68), while Jack Tinsley won the 200 individual medley (2:04.34) and 100 butterfly (56.54) to lead the Indians over the Pirates in DAC action.
Chesterton 136.5, Michigan City 41.5: Ethan Wing won the 50 free (21.76) and the 500 free (4:56.77), while teammate Andrew Alders won the 200 IM (1:55.67) and the 100 free (48.09) to lead the Trojans over the Wolves in DAC action.
LaPorte 93, Portage 69: Graham Seifker won the 100 free (52.77) and 100 back (59.51) to lead the Slicers over the Indians in DAC action.
Munster 137, Lowell 43: Scott Robbins and Kenny Reed each won two individual events to help the Seahorses defeat the Red Devils in NCC action.
Robbins won the 200 free (1:55.14) and the 500 free (5:13.79), while Reed won the 50 free (22.82) and the 100 free (49.95).
Girls swimming
Lake Central 153, Merrillville 32: Hanna Spoolstra won the 200 individual medley (2:21.9) and the 100 free (57.23) to lead the Indians over the Pirates in DAC play.
Chesterton 140, Michigan City 41: Sophia Gill won the 50 free (25.35) and 500 free (5:25.15) to lead the Trojans over the Wolves in DAC action.
Munster 132, Lowell 50: Hannah Robbins and Brisa Bohling each won two individual events in the Seahorses' NCC win over the Red Devils.
Robbins won the 200 free (2:05.79) and the 500 free (5:37.34), while Bohling won the 200 IM (2:16.5) and the 100 breasstroke (1:12.17).
Wrestling
Highland 51, Munster 20: Jesse Herrera (138 pounds), Cody LeNeave (160), Rudi Sprenne (170) and Justin Bogner (195) won by pin to lead the Trojans over the Mustangs in NCC action.
Gabe Tienstra (120), Will Rojas (126) won by pin for Munster.
LaPorte 65, Michigan City 6: Jacob Dewes (132 pounds), Skyler Querry (170), Noah Perez (182) and Jaden Browder (195) each won by fall for the Slicers.