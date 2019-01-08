Kyle Blum scored a game-high 21 points Tuesday to lead Lake Central past Highland 65-44 in boys basketball play.
Hunter Zezovski added 17 for the Indians (5-7). Dominic Ciapponi had 10.
Tyler Scheidt scored 16 for the Trojans (2-10).
E.C. Central 70, Bowman Academy b46: Shammon Williams scored 21 points to lead the way for the Cardinals (3-5).
Chris Okeke added 11.
Hanover Central 68, Clark 32: Luke Barach and Bret Matthys each scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats (8-4) over the Pioneers (0-11)..
Girls basketball
Chesterton 68, Hobart 21: Ashley Craycraft had a game-high 18 points to lead the Trojans (10-8) over the Brickies (3-15).
Nalani Malackowski added 15 points, while Marney Sisson scored 11.
Portage 46, Andrean 41: Jordan Barnes scored 14 points as the Indians (10-10) picked up their sixth straight win.
Trolisia Lacey had 11.
West Central 47, Covenant Christian 35: Sydnie Bakker had 10 points, but the Knights (5-12) lost to the Trojans.
Tournament pairings shows announced: Broadcasts for the IHSAA's girls and boys basketball tournaments have been announced.
The pairings show for the 44th girls tournament will air at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 20. on IHSAA Champions Radio Network local affiliates WJOB-AM (1230), WJOB-FM (104.7) and WEFM-FM (95.9) plus online at IHSAAtv.org.,
The pairings show for the 109th boys tourney will air at 4 p.m. Feb. 17.
Both two‐hour programs will be hosted by Bob Lovell of Indiana Sports Talk.
Also, a separate tournament preview show will run at 4 p.m. Jan. 23 for the girls draw and 5 p.m. Feb. 26 for the boys draw on Fox Sports Indiana.
Girls swimming
Chesterton 128, Lake Central 58: Jaclyn Klimczak and Alana Jardenil each won two individual events to lead the Trojans over the Indians in Duneland Athletic Conference action.
Klimczak won the 100-yard backstroke (57.44) or 200 individual medley (2:09.79). Jardenil won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.21) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.13).
Paige Bakker won the 50 free (29.42) and the 100 free (53.35).
Lowell 129, Kankakee Valley 51: Beth Vaught and Morgan Blank each won two individual events to lead the Red Devils over the Kougars in Northwest in Crossroads Conference action.
Vaught won the 100 free (57.6) and 200 free (2:05.88), while Blank won the 50 free (27.43) and 100 back (1:08.88).
Boys swimming
Chesterton 129, Lake Central 57: Andrew Alders and Ethan Wing each won two individual events to lead the Trojans past the Indians in DAC action.
Alders won the 100 fly (51.78) and the 200 free (1:42.67), while Wing won the 50 free (21.88) and the 100 free (47.56).
Lowell 115, Kankakee Valley 65: Seven Red Devils won individual events in a NCC win over the Kougars.
Bryce Brodner won the 50 free (24.98) and the 100 free (56.89) for KV.
Boys soccer
Hebron is accepting resumes for coaching position: Hebron High School is accepting resumes its coaching opening.
For details, call Hebron athletic director John Steinhilber at 219-996-4771, ext. 123
