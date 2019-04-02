Local official Andy Simpson will be recognized with a special award at the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's annual clinic.
Simpson, a Crown Point resident, will be honored with the Mildred Ball award during a ceremony on April 26 during the IBCA Clinic at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.
Simpson, also a 1978 Highland grad, has officiated for 29 years. He is a member of the Lake County Officials Association, which he has served as president, past president, secretary, basketball chairman and basketball assignor.
He's also served as an IHSAA basketball rules interpreter and lead clinician from 2002-07, represented the IHSAA at the National Association of Sports Officials conventions in 2010 and 2013, was a presenter in football and basketball annual IHSAA Officials Summit seminars from 2013-16, and has been a coordinator for an officials’ recruitment, retention and mentoring from 2016-present.
Simpson has officiated in 14 IHSAA state finals events. Those include five in girls basketball (2004, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2017), one in boys basketball (2016), three in football (2004, 2012 and 2016), four in softball (2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016) and one in unified football (2018).
Softball
Griffith 14, Bishop Noll 0: Ashley Shepard led the way for the Panthers in a shutout five-inning win over the Warriors in Greater South Shore Conference play.
Shepard had a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. She also went the distance in the circle, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.
Trinity Page was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored. Saleene Brunson was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI.
Ariel Rios had a double for Bishop Noll.
LaPorte 22, Merrillville 2: Megan Reed and Nola Hammerschidt each hit home runs to lead the Slicers over the Wolves in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
Olivia Zarantonello was 4 for 4 for LaPorte.
Girls tennis
Portage 5, Griffith 0: The Indians didn’t drop a single game in a sweep over the Panthers.
Carly Jones won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
Wheeler 5, Lake Station 0: Savanna Cannon won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, as the Bearcats didn’t drop a game in a sweep of the Eagles in Greater South Shore Conference play.