Torri Miller had 13 points and a school-record 13 steals Tuesday, leading Merrillville to a 63-15 girls basketball win over Morton.
Shekinah Thomas added 13 points and Myjae Armstrong scored 10.
South Central 56, Westville 31: Amber Wolf had 22 points, nine rebounds and six steals to lead the Times No. 8 Satellites (11-3, 4-0) over the Blackhawks (11-4, 3-2) in Porter County Conference play.
Abigail Tomblin added 13 points, while Skler Wildfong had 12 points.
Wrestling
Highland 49, Andrean 24: Julian Gray (126 pounds), Adam Ahmad (132), Cody LeNeave (152) and Justin Bogner (195) won by pin to lead the Trojans over the 59ers in Northwest Crossroads Conference action.
Robert Stanley (145), Cody Stanley (182) and Adam Warren (285) won by pin for Andrean.
Boys swimming
Michigan City 117, Wheeler 63: Connor Baker, Jack Smith and Alec Marter each won two individual events for the Wolves.
Baker won the 200-yard individual medley (1 minute, 59.15 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:15.4). Smith won the 100 butterfly (51.87) and the 100 backstroke in a pool-record 53.09. Marter won the 50 free (22.8) and the 100 free (50.93).
Girls swimming
Michigan City 116, Wheeler 59: Sarah Hyska and Emma Heitmann each won two individual events for the Wolves.
Hyska won the 50 free (25.27) and the 100 free (57.3), while Heitmann won the 200 IM (2:25.54) and the 100 fly (1:07.92).
Tessa Halderman broke the Bearcats' diving record (180.15).
Also, Aimee Bolde won the 100 back (1:15.87) and Laura Wong the 100 breaststroke (1:18.24).
Boys basketball
Tickets available for Lake Station at River Forest: Tickets are available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the main office for the Lake Station vs. River Forest game at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21. There may be limited availability at the ticket booth Friday Night. For details, call the high school at 219-962-7551.
Valparaiso to sell tickets for Hall of Fame boys basketball tourney: Valparaiso High School will be selling tickets from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (door 5) for the Hall of Fame tournament Dec. 29 at New Castle Fieldhouse.
The schedule for games is: Game 1, Westview vs. Center Grove, 10 a.m.; Game 2, Valparaiso vs. Warren Central, 20 minutes after first game; Game 3, Consolation game, 5 p.m.; Championship game to follow. Tickets are $10 each (cash only) or you may buy at the door for $10 each session.