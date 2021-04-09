Upper Iowa recruit Chris Cox back in football mode for TF South

When prep football finally came back in Illinois after a 15-month pandemic layoff, TF South's Chris Cox needed a little time to get acclimated.

"It was kind of different when we first came back in pads," the senior linebacker/receiver said with a grin during a break in practice this week. "I was like, 'Dang, these things are kinda heavy,' and the helmet was heavy.

"But when you come back, you get used to it. You start feeling the old times roll back in. It honestly felt pretty good."

The results show it. Cox has 23 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits for TF South (2-1, 2-1 South Suburban Blue).

Those numbers likely would be better if word wasn't getting around about Cox, a 6-foot-5, 205-pounder.

"He's got that arm span, you can't get around him," South coach Bob Padjen said. "The last two games, everybody ran away from his side."

Someone who didn't run away from Cox is Upper Iowa defensive coordinator Tyquan Hammock, who successfully recruited him to the NCAA Division II school.

The other college coach chasing Cox, coincidentally, was Hammock's brother Thomas, the head coach at Northern Illinois.