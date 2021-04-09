Upper Iowa recruit Chris Cox back in football mode for TF South

When prep football finally came back in Illinois after a 15-month pandemic layoff, TF South's Chris Cox needed a little time to get acclimated.
"It was kind of different when we first came back in pads," the senior linebacker/receiver said with a grin during a break in practice this week. "I was like, 'Dang, these things are kinda heavy,' and the helmet was heavy.
"But when you come back, you get used to it. You start feeling the old times roll back in. It honestly felt pretty good."
The results show it. Cox has 23 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits for TF South (2-1, 2-1 South Suburban Blue).
Those numbers likely would be better if word wasn't getting around about Cox, a 6-foot-5, 205-pounder.
"He's got that arm span, you can't get around him," South coach Bob Padjen said. "The last two games, everybody ran away from his side."
Someone who didn't run away from Cox is Upper Iowa defensive coordinator Tyquan Hammock, who successfully recruited him to the NCAA Division II school.
The other college coach chasing Cox, coincidentally, was Hammock's brother Thomas, the head coach at Northern Illinois.
"They were both talking to me at the same time," Cox said, "so it was like a battle, who wanted me more."
Upper Iowa felt like a better fit and Cox made his college choice, allowing him to focus on his final prep season. It's actually just his second at TF South, as he played two years at St. Laurence before transferring.
Padjen, a former head coach at St. Laurence, was tipped off about Cox's impending arrival and is glad to have him.
"He's such a humble kid," Padjen said.
Next up for Cox and South is a 7 p.m. Friday home game against Oak Forest (1-0, 1-0), whose first two games were canceled because the Bengals were in COVID-19 protocol.
Back in action
Marian Catholic running back Tajheem Lawson, who had to leave last week's win over DePaul Prep early after being shaken up on several tackles, has been OK'd to play in Friday's CCL/ESCC crossover against St. Rita.
"Taj is cleared, he's good, ready to go," Spartans coach Erick Middleton said. "We're looking to get him back in workhorse mode."
Lawson, who will be a preferred walk-on at Northern Illinois next season, has 39 carries for 454 yards and four TDs this season for Marian (1-2).
St. Rita (2-1) is coming off a runner-up finish in Class 5A and has the state's consensus top junior in receiver/running back Kaleb Brown.
"We have not played a team of their magnitude," Middleton said.
Friday's game, which starts at 7:30 p.m., will be livestreamed on Marian Catholic's YouTube page.
No prep time
As the brief boys soccer season winds down, a third consecutive South Suburban Blue title is still within reach for the TF United co-op team.
United is 5-2-2 overall and in league play with two games left, both at TF North next week: Monday vs. Tinley Park and Wednesday vs. Bremen.
Getting organized in a pandemic season has been a bit of a challenge, United coach Alejandro Lagunas said.
"We were thrown into a game nine days from the day we started," Lagunas said. "(But) our impact guys, they're club guys. They play in Indiana, I don't think they slowed down too much."
Two of those impact players are seniors: center midfielder/center back Luis Angel Alvarado and goalkeeper Sebastian Montesino.
"A lot of our seniors, this is their third year on varsity," Lagunas said. "They understand what's expected, what we need to do in practice. That saved us."