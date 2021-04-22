Utah transplant running happy for Chesterton

The track is Camryn Dunn’s happy place.
“It’s kind of just how I regulate myself and feel happy,” the Chesterton junior sprinter said. “I’ve never been a very artsy person. Sports and competing has always been something that I love. Really for me it’s just a fun way to show who I am.”
Dunn and her family moved to Chesterton from Utah before her freshman year. Track became a way for the new kid to feel at home.
“It was definitely hard to come in and be so new to an area and not really know anybody but joining the team is what got me knowing people and gave me a sense of belonging,” she said. “As I settled into the sport, it really built up my personal confidence, because I had friends and a support group.”
It didn’t take long for her to turn heads in time trials. She really came on the scene in the indoor season with her performance in the Hoosier State Relays qualifier at Trine University.
“Right off the bat, we knew she was going to have an impact on our team,” Chesterton coach Lindsay Moskalick said. “(At Trine), we’re all looking at her and saying, ‘Wow, look at this girl. She’s got some serious feet.’ It just went from there.”
Around the time of the Duneland Athletic Conference meet, Dunn began to recognize her own ability. She went on to win the sectional title in the 100-meters, qualify for the regional in the 400 and help the 1,600 relay team finish 12th at the state meet.
“Going down to IU and getting that experience (at the state meet), it really just fuels me. It gives me a stronger drive to maybe want to do this in college,” Dunn said. “It was such a fun and happy and overall great experience. It just deepened my love and desire to keep going with this. I remember thinking ‘I want to do this every year.”
Dunn started off her sophomore year with another big day at Trine, winning the 60 meters in 7.85 seconds. Then, COVID-19 smashed her plans for a breakout sophomore campaign.
It hit her hard. She admits her motivation wavered. She continued to work out and get better, though.
“After missing last season, her motivation and what she wants to accomplish this season are at a whole other level,” Moskalick said. “(Going to state as a freshman) really helped set her up to zone in on what she wants to accomplish. Now, it’s about going to state and seeing how high she can place, whether that’s by herself or with a team. She knows and has expectations for herself.”
Moskalick said Dunn missed a step in her process with the year away. Trojans coaches still expect big things for her and Moskalick is quick to point out that Dunn’s development wasn’t hindered, but it was a bump in the road.
“I don’t think she’s missed a step. Even if we had a season, I think she’s right where she would’ve been. Now it’s just figuring out which event is her strong suit this season,” Moskalick said.
Dunn broke the school record in the 100, posting a 12.39-second mark in a meet at Merrillville earlier this month.
“Chesterton has been such a big milestone in my life in developing who I am and where I’m going with my future. It is a fun memento to be able to put my footprint on the school and leave a little bit of who I was and what I accomplished,” she said. “To be able to come back years from now and see the record and remember that this was a part of my life, it’s pretty important to me. I have goals that are pretty big, though. That definitely isn’t the end of my goals.”
Her other bests are 26.06 in the 200 and 59.82 in the 400. All are at or approaching state qualifying times with a month left to improve.
She’ll also run relays, likely the 1,600 or 400. Which four events Dunn will eventually settle on aren’t clear, yet.
“The best outcome for me that would make me most proud is definitely making it to state for an individual event and getting on the podium,” Dunn said. “I feel like I know I can do it and that would show me that I have what it takes and I’ve worked hard enough to earn it.”
Politza third at Flashes Showcase
Valparaiso junior Kaylie Politza was third in the 1,600 at the Flashes Showcase at Franklin Central last week, finishing at 4:56.52. Carroll’s Zoe Duffus won with a record-breaking 4:45.51.
Hanover Central wins Bearcat Invite
Hanover Central girls and boys each won the Bearcat Invitational at Wheeler.
Sabrina Siems was first in the 800 at 2:34.86. Malia Butler jumped 16 feet, 1.5 inches to win the long jump. The Wildcats took the 400 and 1,600 relays, as well.
Bearcats sprinter London Holm won both the 100 and 200 for the hosts. Hailey Orosz led the pack in the 3,200 at 11:25.29.