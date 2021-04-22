Utah transplant running happy for Chesterton

Around the time of the Duneland Athletic Conference meet, Dunn began to recognize her own ability. She went on to win the sectional title in the 100-meters, qualify for the regional in the 400 and help the 1,600 relay team finish 12th at the state meet.

“Going down to IU and getting that experience (at the state meet), it really just fuels me. It gives me a stronger drive to maybe want to do this in college,” Dunn said. “It was such a fun and happy and overall great experience. It just deepened my love and desire to keep going with this. I remember thinking ‘I want to do this every year.”

Dunn started off her sophomore year with another big day at Trine, winning the 60 meters in 7.85 seconds. Then, COVID-19 smashed her plans for a breakout sophomore campaign.

It hit her hard. She admits her motivation wavered. She continued to work out and get better, though.

“After missing last season, her motivation and what she wants to accomplish this season are at a whole other level,” Moskalick said. “(Going to state as a freshman) really helped set her up to zone in on what she wants to accomplish. Now, it’s about going to state and seeing how high she can place, whether that’s by herself or with a team. She knows and has expectations for herself.”