Editor’s note: The 2022-23 prep sports year is over, but the memories live on. Times sports writers look back on their favorite moments from the year.

The 2022-23 prep season has quickly passed, and it was another memorable year in the Region. As always, it was packed with a full range of emotions from triumphs to heartbreak. I’ll always contend Northwest Indiana is like no other area in this great Hoosier state.

It was also an honor to be able to tell our high school athletes’ stories for another season — my 16th year as a correspondent for The Times. It truly never gets old, and I look forward to each fall for the next campaign.

In 1980 in my college journalism school days at Indiana University, industry experts told us in the future newspapers would be delivered to homes via a video monitor. As young journalists, we scoffed at the prediction, but it has come to fruition. They probably didn’t realize readers would be able to access stories in the palm of their hands with a smartphone. You gotta love technology.

No matter how you consume the stories, I’m glad you’re still reading.

We’ve been asked to revisit our three favorite stories of the past season, and it’s not easy to whittle it down but I’ll do my best.

Valpo’s magic

One of the first things our professor told us in the J110 class was that as journalists, we’re writing the rough draft of history. That is stuck in my mind when I think about Valparaiso visiting Lake Central in football on Oct. 14. The Vikings were still trying to put it together at the end of the season with a 5-3 record heading over to St. John on a rainy Friday night to face the 4-4 Lake Central Indians.

The Vikings trailed 14-0 in the second half when things began to click for Valpo and junior quarterback Justin Clark. Clark, who had thrown for just 12 yards in the first half, threw for 112 yards in the second half, caught a 2-point conversion on a Philly Special play to knot the game at 14-14 midway through the fourth quarter and scored the game-winning TD on a 2-yard run with 3:32 left in the game.

Thomas Burda ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the comeback win. Clark and the Vikings gained a lot of confidence that night in a season filled with comebacks.

“It was growing pains for sure,” said Clark, who became the starting quarterback in Week 3, after the win at LC. He credited head coach Bill Marshall and his staff for all the tutelage along the way. “I have to work on a few things, but it’s getting better.”

It got much better for Valpo, as the win over LC was the second victory in a row in what turned into a seven-game win streak to end the season with the Class 5A state title. Valpo rallied for wins over Merrillville in the regional, Fort Wayne Snider in overtime in the semistate and Whiteland in the state championship.

Vikings win 14th state title

Northwest Indiana is synonymous with excellence in girls gymnastics, as that was evident again on March 11 at Worthen Arena at Ball State University as Valparaiso won its 14th state title with a 112.625 to top runner-up Homestead’s 111.625. Defending state champion Crown Point was third with 109.50, while Lake Central finished fifth.

Valparaiso senior Gabi Grisafi played the closer role for the Vikings on the way to winning the all around title with a 38.025. Grisafi always went last of the four gymnasts in each event, and she delivered, winning beam and finishing tied for second on vault and was third on bars.

“I've been going last since my sophomore year, but honestly, our team does so good, so I don't feel any pressure because I know they already had it,” she said. “Especially on beam, I already knew that whatever I did, we were going to be fine.”

It was also the first state title for second-year coach Becky Juergens, who was a longtime assistant before taking over for Lorie Cook, who retired after winning state in 2021.

“It’s really nice,” Juergens said. “I’m not sure it feels a lot different than as an assistant, but I’m just proud of the girls and proud of them buying into everything as far as our workouts and our processes.”

Andrean never quits

Andrean was two outs away from being eliminated from the Class 3A Griffith Sectional on May 29, trailing Boone Grove 3-2 in the top of the seventh in the title game.

The Niners wouldn’t be denied as they rallied for seven runs in the inning on the way to a 9-3 win for their 31st sectional title.

Boone was riding the arm of senior Trey Pitcock, who had limited Andrean to the two runs, heading into the fateful seventh inning.

Andrean senior James Kirk got a big run-scoring single to tie the game before junior Tyler Peller blasted a two-run homer over the right field fence for a 5-3 lead. The Niners would add four more runs in the inning for the emphatic win.

Longtime Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said Boone was the better team for six innings.

“Sometimes it’s hard to close out a ballgame,” he said.

Pitcock had thrown more than 90 pitches, but Boone coach Doug Hoover said he had no inkling to make a switch.

“It’s a heartbreaking loss when you have a really good team on the ropes, and you think you got them,” Hoover said. “My hat's off to Trey Pitcock the way he came out and pitched the ball masterfully.”

Andrean’s comeback win was part of its magical run to the Class 3A state title game, beating New Prairie for the regional title and sidelining Norwell and Heritage for the semistate crown. It fell 4-2 to Silver Creek in the state championship.

What an amazing run it was.

