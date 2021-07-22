Valparaiso gymnastics coach Lorie Cook retires after 46 seasons, record 13 state titles

Cook cherishes the state titles, as each one has been memorable in its own way, but she said it was more than just the winning that kept her going.

“It's the relationships with the kids, believing in the value of what you're trying to teach and get across,” she said. “The girls on our team this year, 20 years around probably aren’t going to be flipping around. Right, but hopefully they have learned what previous team members have told me they've learned.

“They've learned the value of hard work. They've learned that you stick to it, you find a way to make it happen. You don't just complain.”

Cook relayed a story one of her former gymnasts told her about being on a job, and the work tasks were changing on the fly.

“She goes, ‘I'm sitting there and I hear almost everybody going, oh my gosh, I can't believe we're having to do this,’” Cook said. “And she's going, ‘Okay, well, this is what we need to do, let's get started to figure out a plan, and let's go.’”

It’s a story Cook has heard often from her former athletes.