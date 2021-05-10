Valparaiso junior shines in leadoff spot against Chesterton

CHESTERTON — Paiton Iliff wants to set the tone for Valparaiso in everything that she does.
Thanks to a recent decision by softball coach Tracy Corneil, Iliff now gets more opportunities to make an impact.
Iliff moved to the leadoff spot in the lineup last month and that shift has continued to pay dividends, as the junior had three hits and scored the winning run in a 5-4 win over rival Chesterton in Duneland Athletic Conference play on Tuesday.
Iliff led the game off with a triple, added a second-inning home run and scored the winning run after she doubled in the seventh.
“It sets a big tone for the team when we can get on base and score right off the bat,” Iliff said. “I’m used to being in the three or the four spot where you’re just trying to drive pitches right away. I’d see one, drive one, but now at the leadoff spot, I’m concentrating on taking pitches.”
Iliff upped her batting average to .600 after Tuesday’s heroics and that was part of the reason Corneil made the lineup switch last month. Iliff has only walked three times in 66 plate appearances, but she leads the team with 10 doubles and two triples as well as 22 singles.
“We were looking at the stats and we were looking at what some other teams were doing and we just decided to start the game with our best hitter,” Corneil said. “We wanted her to get those hits at the top of the lineup. Hitting is contagious. If it didn’t work out, we could just move her back.”
While the move has worked at the beginning of games, it has really shown dividends when the lineup flips over later in the game. When the eight and nine hitters reached on consecutive errors to start the second inning, Iliff didn’t have to wait for two or three batters to have a chance to make an impact.
“We had runners on and I had to just sort of reset myself and concentrate on making contact,” Iliff said. “I got excited when I hit the ball. It’s not very often that you get to hit a home run and to do it against our rivals is even better.”
The Vikings (14-4, 10-2) jumped out to a 4-0 lead with Iliff either scoring or driving in all four runs in the first two innings. The offense started to lag in the middle of the game as Chesterton clawed its way back to a 4-4 tie. With all the momentum, all the Trojans (4-9, 2-7) had to do was get through Iliff one more time in order to have a chance to secure a walk-off victory in the bottom half of the seventh.
Iliff blasted a double to left field and the junior finished a single short of her first varsity cycle. She hit for the cycle in a junior varsity game against Merrillville in 2019. Iliff scored the winning run when classmate Marley Nagy ripped a single up the middle, allowing Iliff to come around from second base.
“Paiton has a very high softball IQ and she understands the game and she understands her surroundings,” Corneil said. “When you put that together, you’ve got something special. What sets her apart is her ability to command both sides of the ball. She’s great as a catcher and she’s an excellent hitter. She’s just a ballplayer.”