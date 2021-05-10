Valparaiso junior shines in leadoff spot against Chesterton

While the move has worked at the beginning of games, it has really shown dividends when the lineup flips over later in the game. When the eight and nine hitters reached on consecutive errors to start the second inning, Iliff didn’t have to wait for two or three batters to have a chance to make an impact.

“We had runners on and I had to just sort of reset myself and concentrate on making contact,” Iliff said. “I got excited when I hit the ball. It’s not very often that you get to hit a home run and to do it against our rivals is even better.”

The Vikings (14-4, 10-2) jumped out to a 4-0 lead with Iliff either scoring or driving in all four runs in the first two innings. The offense started to lag in the middle of the game as Chesterton clawed its way back to a 4-4 tie. With all the momentum, all the Trojans (4-9, 2-7) had to do was get through Iliff one more time in order to have a chance to secure a walk-off victory in the bottom half of the seventh.

Iliff blasted a double to left field and the junior finished a single short of her first varsity cycle. She hit for the cycle in a junior varsity game against Merrillville in 2019. Iliff scored the winning run when classmate Marley Nagy ripped a single up the middle, allowing Iliff to come around from second base.