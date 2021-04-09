Valparaiso takes advantage of getting hit by six pitches to knock off Munster

GARY — Michael Zajac knew that Valparaiso was struggling to hit the ball on Friday afternoon, so the senior first baseman didn’t mind taking a few hits of his own.

Zajac was hit by a pitch three times on Friday and the last time led to him scoring the eventual winning run as Valparaiso beat Munster 4-3 in the opening game of the 18th annual High School Challenge at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary.

The Vikings finished with just two hits, but they also had six batters reach base after getting hit by a pitch.

“Anything that you can do to get on base,” Zajac said. “We had two hits, but with two hits, you can still win. In a game where we’re having trouble scoring runs, you’ve got to get on. I leaned into a pitch, I know a couple guys did. Whatever you can do.”

Valparaiso scored two quick runs in a first inning that typified the rest of the game. The Vikings loaded the bases on a walk and two hit batsmen before Lucas Siewin lifted a high popup in the infield that Munster’s Zach Beerling lost track of. The ball fell between Beerling and shortstop Derrick Wiening, allowing two runs to score and Siewin to trot into second base with a double.