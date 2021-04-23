Valparaiso tops state-ranked Hobart in slugfest

HOBART — Valparaiso’s Lucas Siewin has spent most of this season being patient at the plate, trying to see more pitches. But he wasn’t having the success he wanted.

“I decided to change things up a bit, swing at some first-pitch fastballs,” he said. “Good things happened.”

One of those good things was a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the Vikings’ 18-13 eight-inning slugfest with Hobart. Two others were doubles in the first and third. Siewin had three RBIs, three runs and a walk.

“I love these extra-inning games,” he said. “I love hitting. It’s my favorite. I like being on the offensive side in these types of games.”

The Vikings scored two runs in the first, one in the third, five in the fourth, four in the sixth, one in the seventh and five in the eighth. Not to be outdone, the Brickies plated five in the third, five in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Hobart actually outhit Valparaiso 17-12 but also made seven errors, including several costly ones that extended Vikings innings.