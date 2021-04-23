Valparaiso tops state-ranked Hobart in slugfest

HOBART — Valparaiso’s Lucas Siewin has spent most of this season being patient at the plate, trying to see more pitches. But he wasn’t having the success he wanted.
“I decided to change things up a bit, swing at some first-pitch fastballs,” he said. “Good things happened.”
One of those good things was a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the Vikings’ 18-13 eight-inning slugfest with Hobart. Two others were doubles in the first and third. Siewin had three RBIs, three runs and a walk.
“I love these extra-inning games,” he said. “I love hitting. It’s my favorite. I like being on the offensive side in these types of games.”
The Vikings scored two runs in the first, one in the third, five in the fourth, four in the sixth, one in the seventh and five in the eighth. Not to be outdone, the Brickies plated five in the third, five in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Hobart actually outhit Valparaiso 17-12 but also made seven errors, including several costly ones that extended Vikings innings.
“The offense was great but as has been the case for us at least this week, we’re only doing about half the game well and you can’t beat good teams like that,” Hobart coach Bob Glover Jr. said. “Not to take anything away from (Valparaiso), but I think we play even fairly reasonable defense and we can win that game and that’s frustrating.”
The Vikings (6-4-1) scratched two players due to contact tracing before the game. Both were scheduled to pitch, coach Todd Evans said.
“They were also two outfielders so I had an outfield that was pretty inexperienced. We made a couple plays out there that didn’t really help us too much,” Evans said. “In the end, our bats kept us in the game and eventually won it for us. Hats off to our guys for hitting the ball around the yard and making the plays we had to.”
Purdue commit Ty Gill also homered for Valparaiso.
Hobart trailed 12-5 in the sixth but rallied to score eight runs in two innings to force extra baseball.
The Brickies are ranked No. 9 in Class 4A by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association and No. 9 by Prep Baseball Report. Hobart (8-5) has now lost four of the last six.
Hobart has four games next week, including two with Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Highland on Monday and Tuesday. The Brickies threw five pitchers Friday.
“(Throwing five) certainly wasn’t ideal,” Glover said. “That’s almost the hidden cost of playing such bad defense, something you don’t really think about until after the fact. We didn’t do ourselves a lot of favors.”