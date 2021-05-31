Valparaiso wins first sectional title since 2012 over Crown Point

CHESTERTON — The dogpile of green-clad teenagers on the infield of Chesterton’s baseball stadium Monday afternoon was a long time coming. Valparaiso had just recorded the final out of its first sectional title since 2012 with a 6-2 victory against Crown Point.
Valpo right-hander Grant Comstock was in third grade the last time the Vikings won a sectional. Center fielder Logan Lockhart, the cleanup hitter, was in second grade. Both multi-sport athletes had a big hand in ending the drought for the baseball program that competes in some big shadows.
“It was good to get one in this sport,” said Lockhart, starting quarterback for the Vikings in the fall. “Football, we’ve had a lot of success. Even basketball recently, we’ve had a lot of success. It’s kind of what we’re known for. We’re not really known for baseball, so it means a lot.”
Lockhart went 3-for-4, doubled in a run in the first inning and added a two-run single in the fourth.
“He’s been in the four-hole for us all year long,” Valpo coach Todd Evans said. “He’s excited he doesn’t have to go to football practice next week. He gets to stick around baseball a little bit longer. It was nice to see those guys hit the ball hard.”
Comstock, a 6-foot-6 dunker in the winter, tends to look even taller than that on the mound. Comstock and Evans agreed that the ace of the staff wasn’t at his best on Memorial Day, but he was more than good enough to get the job done. In six-plus innings, Comstock allowed two runs (one earned) and five hits, walked three and struck out 10.
“He was a little off today, but even when he’s off, he’s pretty hard to hit, so he was good,” Evans said of Comstock, whose only loss of the season came in a 1-0 ballgame.
Comstock took a 6-1 lead into the final inning. To start the seventh inning for Crown Point, Clay Wignall walked and Cal Curiel singled, which brought Evans out of the dugout to take the ball from his ace. Reliever Nolan Coil retired all three hitters, including No. 3 hitter Gabe Stout, who drove in a run with a grounder to short.
Valpo takes a 19-7-1 record into its LaPorte Regional opener Saturday vs. Munster, which walked-off Lake Central, at 10:30 a.m.
“We didn’t lose any games by more than two runs, so we were always in it, we were never getting blown out or anything like that, so it was just a matter of making sure we were all on the same page, all had the same goal, and the goal was to win the sectional championship,” Evans said. “It worked out well.”
Comstock, a Northwestern recruit, shut out Portage, 4-0, in Valpo’s sectional opener, and in the postseason so far has three walks and 22 strikeouts.
“When he goes out there, he has to make me take him off the mound,” Evans said.
That happened in the seventh, when Comstock came within seven pitches of the limit that prevents a pitcher from facing another batter.
“He had (a season-high) 113 pitches, two on, and we have a bevvy of arms in the bullpen we could have gone to,” Evans said. “Nolan Coil’s done a great job all year long, and he did it right there, too.”
Opponents didn’t score a run in the eight innings of the sectional that Evans used pitchers not named Comstock. Crown Point, which split a pair of games with Valpo during the conference season, winning 7-5 and losing 10-0, was the first Valpo opponent during the sectional that had a winning record.
The Bulldogs (22-9) made it to the title game with a 4-2 victory vs. perennial power Andrean.
Gracious in defeat Monday, Bulldogs coach Steve Strayer said of Comstock: “We had some baserunners out there. We just had to capitalize on getting those baserunners in, but he made some big pitches. He’s going to Northwestern for a reason, and he’s a good one.”
The Vikings won a nonconference game vs. Munster, 4-3, at the RailCats’ U.S. Steel Yard on April 9.
“It’ll be a good game,” Evans said. “It’ll be a good game. We’re looking forward to it.”