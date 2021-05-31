Valparaiso wins first sectional title since 2012 over Crown Point

CHESTERTON — The dogpile of green-clad teenagers on the infield of Chesterton’s baseball stadium Monday afternoon was a long time coming. Valparaiso had just recorded the final out of its first sectional title since 2012 with a 6-2 victory against Crown Point.

Valpo right-hander Grant Comstock was in third grade the last time the Vikings won a sectional. Center fielder Logan Lockhart, the cleanup hitter, was in second grade. Both multi-sport athletes had a big hand in ending the drought for the baseball program that competes in some big shadows.

“It was good to get one in this sport,” said Lockhart, starting quarterback for the Vikings in the fall. “Football, we’ve had a lot of success. Even basketball recently, we’ve had a lot of success. It’s kind of what we’re known for. We’re not really known for baseball, so it means a lot.”

Lockhart went 3-for-4, doubled in a run in the first inning and added a two-run single in the fourth.

“He’s been in the four-hole for us all year long,” Valpo coach Todd Evans said. “He’s excited he doesn’t have to go to football practice next week. He gets to stick around baseball a little bit longer. It was nice to see those guys hit the ball hard.”