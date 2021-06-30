Valparaiso's Aidan Gutierrez anxiously awaits second trip to U.S. Junior Amateur

Gutierrez will try to put together rounds as smart and tidy as the one that made him the low medalist by five shots at the qualifier.

“I played the practice round the day before and I was just thinking: ‘My God, this place is going to be really tough. You just have to go out there and try to make pars. You’re going to make a couple of bogeys; it’s going to happen. Try to get birdies and hopefully it will all even out in the end.’ And then I went out there and played really smart golf,” he said.

Smart shots and a hot putter resulted in what Gutierrez said was his first bogey-free tournament round.

He never has played CCNC, but has played other courses in town: Pinehurst No. 2 and Pinehurst No. 4, the latter of which he called, “prettier than No. 2, but not as hard.”

Gutierrez singled out Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina, site of the RBC Heritage — a PGA Tour event — “the one known for having the lighthouse just off the 18th green,” as the prettiest course he has played.

“When I got out there it was a beautiful day,” he said. “The sun was setting and all that when we were on the 18th green. Really nice.”