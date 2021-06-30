Valparaiso's Aidan Gutierrez anxiously awaits second trip to U.S. Junior Amateur

Golf prodigy Aidan Gutierrez has competed on such storied courses already in his career that it’s easy to forget he just turned 15 this past spring.
Add one more to the list: The Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst.
Gutierrez earned a spot in the U.S. Junior Amateur, which takes place July 19-24. He fired a bogey-free, 5-under 66 in the qualifier June 18 at the Warren Course at Notre Dame. He earned his second consecutive trip to American junior golf’s most prestigious event, the first coming two years ago when he was the youngest player in the field at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
“It was such a crazy experience, like nothing I had ever played in,” Gutierrez said by phone from Memphis, where he is competing in the Bubba Conlee Golf Tournament at Mirimichi Golf Course. “When you go to the range they give you choice of what bag of balls you want to hit: (Titleist) Pro V1, Pro V 1X, TaylorMade TP 5. ‘What package of balls would you like, Mr. Gutierrez?’ I (was) 13 and they’re calling me Mr. Gutierrez. It was funny, but it was cool.”
Funny but cool, not unlike one of the Region’s top prep players. Gutierrez is funny in conversation and cool in competition.
Looking back on his tie for eighth at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel at the IHSAA finals, Gutierrez joked about the highlight of his stay. He holed out from 130 yards for an eagle on No. 17 in the final round.
“I dunked it on the fly, damaged the hole,” said Gutierrez, who finished with rounds of 78 and 72. “I had to show my mark, had to show everybody that went to the 17th, that, ‘Hey, I holed out from here, just so you know.’”
He said it with humor, and pointed out that all the bragging rights belonged to Peru’s Kash Bellar, who finished at 6-under, eight strokes better than the rest of the field for medalist honors.
“It wasn’t overly disappointing,” Gutierrez said. “I still made all-state. It was cool getting to go up there and get that medal, but I wanted to give it more of a run. In my mind, I always show up for every tournament to try to challenge everybody at the top. I would have liked to challenge Kash, but obviously he ran away with it. He just killed everybody that week.”
Gutierrez will have three more shots at a state title, and including this year, has four more shots at making noise at the Junior Amateur, the qualifying for which is open to players who are younger than 19 on the final day of the tournament. The week entails two practice rounds, two rounds of stroke play, and for the qualifiers who make it out of stroke play, anywhere from one to three days of match play.
Gutierrez will try to put together rounds as smart and tidy as the one that made him the low medalist by five shots at the qualifier.
“I played the practice round the day before and I was just thinking: ‘My God, this place is going to be really tough. You just have to go out there and try to make pars. You’re going to make a couple of bogeys; it’s going to happen. Try to get birdies and hopefully it will all even out in the end.’ And then I went out there and played really smart golf,” he said.
Smart shots and a hot putter resulted in what Gutierrez said was his first bogey-free tournament round.
He never has played CCNC, but has played other courses in town: Pinehurst No. 2 and Pinehurst No. 4, the latter of which he called, “prettier than No. 2, but not as hard.”
Gutierrez singled out Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina, site of the RBC Heritage — a PGA Tour event — “the one known for having the lighthouse just off the 18th green,” as the prettiest course he has played.
“When I got out there it was a beautiful day,” he said. “The sun was setting and all that when we were on the 18th green. Really nice.”
Gutierrez is eager to see if the Country Club of North Carolina suits his game as well as the other Pinehurst courses he has played. He prides himself on driving the ball in the fairway with consistency and when he veers into trouble, playing a safe shot to 50 yards from the green and relying on his advanced short game to execute an up-and-down.
“I’m really excited,” Gutierrez said. “I love the Pinehurst area. It’s just awesome.”
At age 11 and again at 12, Gutierrez played so well that he was one of a handful of players who qualified for the “Ryder Cup-type event,” that followed the U.S. Kids World Golf Championship at Pinehurst.
Gutierrez said he anticipates that his grandparents, mother, father and sister all will be on hand watching him play.
Two years ago, as the youngest player in the field, Gutierrez missed the cut by nine strokes and finished 11 strokes ahead of the last-place finisher.
“I really like match play,” he said. “If I make it to match play, I can usually give it a run. The goal (was) going to North Carolina. Sure, I’d like to be playing out of my mind and be a top-five seed, but overall I’m just going to try to play smart golf and play to the best of my ability. If I make it to match play, then anything can happen.”