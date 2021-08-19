 Skip to main content
Valparaiso's Kennedy Wagner commits to Ole Miss
Valparaiso's Kennedy Wagner commits to Ole Miss

Valparaiso's Kennedy Wagner digs a ball in a match last season. The Vikings junior committed to Ole Miss late Wednesday night.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Valpo's Wagner chooses Ole Miss: Valparaiso junior Kennedy Wegner is heading to the SEC. The 2020 Times' All-Area selection pledged her commitment to Ole Miss late Wednesday night on Twitter. Wagner was a second-team selection after producing 374 kills, 361 digs and 49 aces as an outside hitter her sophomore season.

GIRLS GOLF

Skibinski, Rossman share medalist honors: Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski and Valparaiso's Norah Rossman shared medalist honors after shooting 2-over 39s during a triangular with Crown Point on Thursday.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Korda shares British Open lead: Nelly Korda's sensational summer form is showing no sign of dipping. Two weeks after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the top-ranked Korda began her bid for a second major title in two months by shooting 5-under 67 to share the first-round lead at the Women’s British Open on Thursday. Korda rolled in a 5-foot putt at No. 18 at Carnoustie for her eighth birdie of a round that also contained three bogeys in overcast, chilly but largely wind-free conditions over the links in eastern Scotland. She was later joined at 5 under by Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who has never recorded a top-10 finish at a major, and South Korea's Sei Young Kim, a major champion last year and the No. 4.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar returning to Iowa: IndyCar will return next season to Iowa Speedway, a short oval track beloved by fans and drivers that had fallen off the schedule after 14 years. The track in Newton will host a doubleheader next July in a deal brokered between IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske, team owner Bobby Rahal and grocery chain Hy-Vee, which is based in Iowa. The company has been increasing its presence in IndyCar as an occasional sponsor for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Hy-Vee was named the entitlement sponsor of the July 22-23 races in Thursday's announcement attended by Penske, Rahal and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

