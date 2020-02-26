Valpo sends four to play D-I football

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said his team’s runner up finish in the Class 5A state final couldn’t have been possible without Scott. He said the lineman was a vital part of the program throughout his entire prep career and will undoubtedly make an impact at the next level.

“The biggest thing about him is the maturity that has kind of come with being a four-year starter,” Marshall said. “He’s been the trenches for a very long time, and I’ve seen his leadership qualities kind of bloom this past year. We’re excited for him to go down to Purdue. It’s going to be a proving ground, just like when he came in here at Valpo.”

Wide receiver Luke Patterson and defensive back Mason Maple round out the Vikings’ last two Division I recruits. Both players will remain close to home and continue playing at Valparaiso University, which is Marshall’s alma mater.

Although he graduated in 2005, Marshall said he is proud to send a few playmakers back to his old stomping grounds. Patterson was the Vikings top wide receiver and had 42 receptions for 685 yards and a team-high six receiving touchdowns. Maple recorded 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions.