Valpo senior, family familiar with state third time around

“I’ve never played her. I don’t know her,” Pastoret said. “I actually haven’t looked her up. I’m focusing on my game. Sometimes I feel like when I look people up beforehand I can psych myself out. I’m sure coach (Tim) Shideler is going to research her and we’ll talk about it a little bit but it’s better for me to just go in with my own plan set.”

Pastoret was a first team all-state selection by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association as a sophomore. Loy was on the second team.

Pastoret, who will play for Bellarmine, is 22-2 as a senior. She beat Highland’s Dana Savarino 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in the LaPorte Regional final to advance to state. Savarino was previously unbeaten.

Pastoret took the first four points in the tiebreaker to win the first set to take control of the match.

The two grew up hitting together at the same club but haven’t played in a few years.

“Going into it, I think we were both nervous to play each other because we’re friends,” Pastoret said. “I just competed really well and stuck to my game plan. I took the coaching that coach Shideler was giving me, and I fought for every point.”