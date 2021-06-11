Valpo senior's individual tennis run ends in state quarterfinals

Rose Pastoret’s senior season was her favorite.

Valparaiso’s No. 1 singles player participated in her third individual state tennis finals Friday at North Central in Indianapolis after advancing individually as a freshman at Marquette and again as a sophomore with the Vikings.

This one meant a little more, though.

“I had the most fun this year. The team was great. I’m very happy I was here for my senior season,” Pastoret said. “The team was just a really special group of girls. There was no drama. Everyone had just great personalities. My teammates really just made my last year super memorable.”

Fishers senior Lucy Loy topped Pastoret 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Loy is a Nebraska recruit with a 28-0 record. She’ll play Park Tudor’s Lauren Long in the semifinals Saturday morning. Long beat Heritage Christian’s Noelle Compton 6-3, 7-5.

Pastoret said she got a little momentum in the second set but overall just didn’t play her best tennis in her match with Loy.