Valpo senior's individual tennis run ends in state quarterfinals

Rose Pastoret’s senior season was her favorite.
Valparaiso’s No. 1 singles player participated in her third individual state tennis finals Friday at North Central in Indianapolis after advancing individually as a freshman at Marquette and again as a sophomore with the Vikings.
This one meant a little more, though.
“I had the most fun this year. The team was great. I’m very happy I was here for my senior season,” Pastoret said. “The team was just a really special group of girls. There was no drama. Everyone had just great personalities. My teammates really just made my last year super memorable.”
Fishers senior Lucy Loy topped Pastoret 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Loy is a Nebraska recruit with a 28-0 record. She’ll play Park Tudor’s Lauren Long in the semifinals Saturday morning. Long beat Heritage Christian’s Noelle Compton 6-3, 7-5.
Pastoret said she got a little momentum in the second set but overall just didn’t play her best tennis in her match with Loy.
“I was pretty off throughout the majority of the match. I thought that I fought pretty well and competed well. I was taking the coaching that coach (Tim) Shideler was giving me. At the end of the day, it just wasn’t my day,” she said. “(Loy) was playing very well and I was not.”
Pasoret spent her junior year at GreatBase Tennis Academy in Orlando, Florida, but came back to the Region to make one last run at state. She said she had no regrets.
She was the last area player alive after beating Highland’s Dana Savarino 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in the LaPorte Regional final. She finishes her senior season 22-3 without a loss to a player from Northwest Indiana. She was the Duneland Athletic Conference MVP.
Pastoret will play Division I tennis next year at Bellarmine. After a few tournaments this summer, she’ll head to Kentucky in August.
“It’s crazy that it’s just over with high school tennis, along with USTA tennis. My junior career is just over,” Pastoret said. “I had a really good high school career, and I couldn’t be happier.”