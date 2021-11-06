Andrean goes the distance to edge Western Boone to win second volleyball state title

MUNCIE — Four years of hard work came down to one final serve on Saturday afternoon for Andrean senior Madison Kmetz.
With the 59ers leading 14-12 in the fifth set of Saturday’s Class 2A state championship match against Western Boone, Kmetz served the biggest point of her career. After serving the ball, Kmetz ran to her spot on the floor and by the time she got there, the Stars had knocked the ball out of bounds, clinching Andrean’s second state title and first since 2017.
Kmetz collapsed to the ground after the ace and her victorious teammates mobbed her in the center of the Worthen Arena floor following the 25-20, 20-25, 25-27, 27-25, 15-12 victory.
“It’s such a great way to end it with an ace on the last point,” Kmetz said. “I took a deep breath before I served and just knew I had to get it in. Once I got the ace, I kind of blacked out a little bit. I looked up at the scoreboard to make sure we got to 15.”
Kmetz arrived on campus the year following Andrean’s 2017 state championship and the pressure to return to Muncie for the last four years hung like a weight around her neck. That weight has now been replaced by a state championship medal.
“There was a point in the fourth set when I thought this could be over,” Kmetz said. “I just had to tell myself that ‘this isn’t over.’”
The 59ers (32-5) won the first set of Saturday’s championship match against Western Boone before proceeding to lose the next two games. Andrean looked poised to send the match to a fifth set when it took a 24-20 lead in the fourth set, but the 59ers then lost the next four points, putting them on the brink of elimination.
“We were making a lot of uncharacteristic errors,” Andrean coach Grant Bell said. “We weren’t being ourselves. The message was that we needed to get back to basics.”
Andrean ultimately forced a fifth game, but then quickly fell behind 4-0 in the winner-take-all set, prompting Bell to take a key timeout.
“I just said that we have nothing to lose at this point,” Bell said. “We had to be willing to sacrifice our bodies.”
The 59ers scored six of the next seven points to get back in the game. Western Boone (27-9) didn’t roll over lightly as the Stars rallied to take an 8-6 lead, but it would be their final edge of the match.
Brooke Molson delivered a blocking kill and Western Boone hit consecutive points long to give the 59ers a 9-8 lead.
“This was an adrenaline rush that I’ve never felt before,” Molson said. “We’ve been working for this our entire high school careers.”
The teams traded points until it was 12-12 before Andrean’s defense shined on a point where Western Boone threw the kitchen sink at the 59ers. The Stars finally hit the ball into the net after a volley that took well over a minute.
Junior Annellise Allegretti scored a huge kill on the next point and Kmetz clinched the championship with the ace.
“It doesn’t even feel real right now,” Kmetz said. “It probably won’t until I’m with my family.”
Kmetz finished with 55 assists and 16 digs while fellow senior Angelina Majchrowicz had 15 kills and 19 digs.
Sophomore sensation Marin Sanchez led the 59ers with 23 kills while Audrey Nohos added 10 kills. Kmetz, Molson and Kmetz all tied an IHSAA Class 2A championship game record with five blocking assists.