Andrean goes the distance to edge Western Boone to win second volleyball state title

The 59ers (32-5) won the first set of Saturday’s championship match against Western Boone before proceeding to lose the next two games. Andrean looked poised to send the match to a fifth set when it took a 24-20 lead in the fourth set, but the 59ers then lost the next four points, putting them on the brink of elimination.

“We were making a lot of uncharacteristic errors,” Andrean coach Grant Bell said. “We weren’t being ourselves. The message was that we needed to get back to basics.”

Andrean ultimately forced a fifth game, but then quickly fell behind 4-0 in the winner-take-all set, prompting Bell to take a key timeout.

“I just said that we have nothing to lose at this point,” Bell said. “We had to be willing to sacrifice our bodies.”

The 59ers scored six of the next seven points to get back in the game. Western Boone (27-9) didn’t roll over lightly as the Stars rallied to take an 8-6 lead, but it would be their final edge of the match.

Brooke Molson delivered a blocking kill and Western Boone hit consecutive points long to give the 59ers a 9-8 lead.

“This was an adrenaline rush that I’ve never felt before,” Molson said. “We’ve been working for this our entire high school careers.”