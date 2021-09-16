Andrean sophomore Marin Sanchez blossoming into star with newfound confidence

The 59ers came out strong against the Mustangs last week, only to lose momentum late in the first two games. Sanchez didn’t let the game beat her twice, instead coming out and delivering a season-high 16 kills in a sweep over Lowell the next night.

“I’m trying to take something out of every game that I play in,” Sanchez said. “Every game is an opportunity to prepare for sectionals. I really want to win state this year, so I’m doing everything I can to prepare for that.”

Bell is grateful for the opportunities provided by the tough Northwest Crossroads Conference as well as a slate of grueling weekend tournaments. With a roster led by seniors Maddie Kmetz and Angelina Majchrowicz as well as the talent of Sanchez, Bell is anxious for his team to grow through the regular-season schedule.

“These weekend tournaments are where we really get into intense play,” Bell said. “We didn’t see that many high-pressure situations last season and I struggled to try and replicate that for Marin in practice. Now she’s had a chance to see some of those up close this year.”