Andrean sophomore Marin Sanchez sees dream turn into reality

Sanchez shook off the slow start in the fifth game and went right back to the well of delivering kill after kill. Her 23 kills were just five short of tying a state record for the most in a five-set Class 2A state title match.

“I was nervous this morning, but then I got on the court and I really started to calm down,” Sanchez said. “I’ve been visualizing this moment ever since I started playing volleyball.”

If one is to continue the visualization and look into the crystal ball of the 2022 season, it would be easy to see the 59ers having a legitimate chance to return to Worthen Arena. While Andrean will lose three key starters in setter Madison Kmetz, outside hitter Angelina Majchrowicz and middle blocker Brooke Molson, the 59ers will return 11 juniors to go along with Sanchez.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we had this year,” Andrean junior Annellise Allegretti said. “Going through this, it will inspire us to push through for next year. We believed that we could do it this year and we’ll go into next year with that same mentality.”

Sanchez admitted after the match that repeating next year will be a challenge, but it’s a challenge that the 59ers will embrace. It was a consistent theme among the underclassmen throughout the postgame celebration.