Andrean sophomore Marin Sanchez sees dream turn into reality

MUNCIE — If the rest of Indiana didn’t know about Marin Sanchez before Saturday afternoon, the state was certainly put on notice during the Class 2A state championship match.
The Andrean sophomore had a career-high 23 kills as the 59ers knocked off Western Boone in five sets to claim their second state title in the last five years.
Sanchez was in sixth grade when Andrean won the state title in 2017 and she’ll be a big reason why the 59ers will be considered among the favorites to win it all again next year.
“I can’t even believe this is real right now,” Sanchez said as she kept clutching her state medal around her neck. “We put in all the hard work and we knew that we couldn’t lose. We couldn’t lose for the coaches, we couldn’t lose for the seniors. We couldn’t lose for ourselves.”
Sanchez was a dominant force throughout the match, but even the sophomore wasn’t immune to getting a little rattled.
With the match tied 2-2, the Stars scored the first four points of the fifth set and the last point came on an ace that was served directly at Sanchez. Andrean coach Grant Bell called a timeout to calm down his budding star.
“I sensed that she got a little rattled and I just wanted to let her know that we do this every day in practice,” Bell said. “She was really something else today.”
Sanchez shook off the slow start in the fifth game and went right back to the well of delivering kill after kill. Her 23 kills were just five short of tying a state record for the most in a five-set Class 2A state title match.
“I was nervous this morning, but then I got on the court and I really started to calm down,” Sanchez said. “I’ve been visualizing this moment ever since I started playing volleyball.”
If one is to continue the visualization and look into the crystal ball of the 2022 season, it would be easy to see the 59ers having a legitimate chance to return to Worthen Arena. While Andrean will lose three key starters in setter Madison Kmetz, outside hitter Angelina Majchrowicz and middle blocker Brooke Molson, the 59ers will return 11 juniors to go along with Sanchez.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we had this year,” Andrean junior Annellise Allegretti said. “Going through this, it will inspire us to push through for next year. We believed that we could do it this year and we’ll go into next year with that same mentality.”
Sanchez admitted after the match that repeating next year will be a challenge, but it’s a challenge that the 59ers will embrace. It was a consistent theme among the underclassmen throughout the postgame celebration.
“Tomorrow,” junior middle blocker Audrey Nohos said when asked when the path to Muncie begins for next season. “We’ll celebrate this for a little bit and then we all go off to club season where we’ll work on becoming better volleyball players. We might only have our one high school season, but we prepare for this all year.”