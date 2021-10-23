Andrean volleyball races past South Central into Class 2A semistate

BREMEN — Andrean volleyball shed a massive weight from its shoulders with a four-set win over Fairfield on Saturday in the Bremen Regional semifinals.
The 59ers had fallen to Fairfield in the Class 2A regionals two seasons in a row, and when coach Grant Bell’s side broke that barrier, he knew there was no stopping his team.
“We know this squad is extremely good,” Bell said. “We’ve won state before and we know what it takes, we know what it looks like to go make that run. To get past that mental barricade of Fairfield, they were this aggressive team that has knocked us out the past two years. To get through that, I think this team can do it.”
In the final, the 59ers rolled over South Central — which had yet to drop a playoff set — 25-21, 25-15, 25-10.
The victory sends Andrean (30-5) back to semistate for the first time since 2017, when the 59ers won it all.
Sophomore Marin Sanchez led all hitters with eight kills, while Angelina Majchrowicz had seven, Audrey Nohos had six and Annelise Allegretti added five.
“Someone always picks each other up,” Sanchez said. “Obviously, we’re not all not going to have good games, but we always pick each other up and there’s always someone doing good on offense.”
South Central (28-7) jumped out to an early lead behind several kills from junior Ella Schmack and a couple of big blocks from Lauren Bomar and Hope Welsh.
After Andrean went down 16-10, Bell called a timeout and his team regrouped.
“I told them they were all going to get pulled out of the game if they didn’t score two points,” Bell said. “I would’ve, they were getting lulled to sleep or something. (South Central) was playing well, they were doing their thing over there, and it just wasn’t our level of volleyball.”
His message was received, as the 59ers went on a 15-5 run to erase the deficit and take a 25-21 lead.
Nohos began to solidify her presence in the middle of the court, and she finished the night with five blocks.
After struggling against Fairfield earlier in the day, Nohos locked back in and found her groove.
“It was just kind of like having confidence again," she said. "My first match today wasn’t really stellar. Just coming back and being like, ‘OK, we got this,’ and having the confidence to swing with actual power.”
Andrean sprinted out to an 18-9 lead in the second set and led 15-1 in the third set.
“We were running our offense at the beginning, we were attacking the ball,” South Central coach Andrea Welsh said. “So I think that we had them kind of on their heels, and they were forced to not have those big hits in the front row. I mean, they’ve got great outside hitters and they’ve got a great middle and I think that we kind of controlled the pace of that (set).”
For Sanchez, the match turned on its head out of the 59ers’ first timeout.
“We were just in our heads for the first part,” Sanchez said. “We thought we were gonna get it handed to us, and obviously we didn’t. (Bell) really motivated us and told us that you guys need to get it together.”
Andrean advances to semistate on Oct. 30, and will take on South Adams (28-8), which won the Elwood Regional with a sweep over Madison-Grant on Saturday.
The defeat marked the end to a memorable season for South Central, including four playoff wins and a sweep over North Judsone in the regional semifinals.
Welsh singled out senior middle hitter Lauren Bomar, who had nine kills and no attacking errors on 14 attempts in the earlier win. The Satellites will lose five seniors, including starting outside hitter Pipar Wade and libero Kylie Filo.
“Lauren, I felt like is just coming on,” Welsh said. “I wish I had another two seasons with her because the way she played today was phenomenal. Kylie in the back row as libero, and Piper is just an all-around great player. Then we have (Madelyn Smoker) that comes in, and Lanie (Criswell) was hurt early in the season. But to lose five, there’s a big hole there we’re definitely going to have to fill.”