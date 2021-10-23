Andrean volleyball races past South Central into Class 2A semistate

After Andrean went down 16-10, Bell called a timeout and his team regrouped.

“I told them they were all going to get pulled out of the game if they didn’t score two points,” Bell said. “I would’ve, they were getting lulled to sleep or something. (South Central) was playing well, they were doing their thing over there, and it just wasn’t our level of volleyball.”

His message was received, as the 59ers went on a 15-5 run to erase the deficit and take a 25-21 lead.

Nohos began to solidify her presence in the middle of the court, and she finished the night with five blocks.

After struggling against Fairfield earlier in the day, Nohos locked back in and found her groove.

“It was just kind of like having confidence again," she said. "My first match today wasn’t really stellar. Just coming back and being like, ‘OK, we got this,’ and having the confidence to swing with actual power.”

Andrean sprinted out to an 18-9 lead in the second set and led 15-1 in the third set.