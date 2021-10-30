Andrean works sweep of South Adams to book state finals return

HUNTINGTON — Audrey Nohos tossed and turned all night on Friday as she prepared for the biggest match of her high school career.

After a dominant performance at the net, Nohos and the rest of her Andrean teammates will be having sweet dreams as the 59ers swept South Adams 25-21, 25-11, 25-11 in the Class 2A Huntington Semistate.

Andrean will play for its second state championship in four years next Saturday at Worthen Arena in Muncie.

“The thoughts of winning keep me up at night,” Nohos said. “I tried to go to sleep early last night, but it obviously didn’t work. We’re going to celebrate this tonight. The adrenaline is going to hit and then I’ll be able to sleep like a baby.”

Nohos had five blocks during Saturday’s match while Brooke Molson added three blocks. The two middle hitters towered over every South Adams player on the court.

“When we got to the gym today and we saw (South Adams) in person, we knew that we outmatched them physically,” Andrean coach Grant Bell said. “Brooke and Audrey being 6 feet and being able to move like they do is a major advantage. We had a game plan that we practiced and executed all week.”