Andrean works sweep of South Adams to book state finals return

HUNTINGTON — Audrey Nohos tossed and turned all night on Friday as she prepared for the biggest match of her high school career.
After a dominant performance at the net, Nohos and the rest of her Andrean teammates will be having sweet dreams as the 59ers swept South Adams 25-21, 25-11, 25-11 in the Class 2A Huntington Semistate.
Andrean will play for its second state championship in four years next Saturday at Worthen Arena in Muncie.
“The thoughts of winning keep me up at night,” Nohos said. “I tried to go to sleep early last night, but it obviously didn’t work. We’re going to celebrate this tonight. The adrenaline is going to hit and then I’ll be able to sleep like a baby.”
Nohos had five blocks during Saturday’s match while Brooke Molson added three blocks. The two middle hitters towered over every South Adams player on the court.
“When we got to the gym today and we saw (South Adams) in person, we knew that we outmatched them physically,” Andrean coach Grant Bell said. “Brooke and Audrey being 6 feet and being able to move like they do is a major advantage. We had a game plan that we practiced and executed all week.”
Molson arrived at Andrean in the fall of 2018, one year after the 59ers won their first state championship. She is one of five seniors in the program that has been aiming to escape the shadow of the past and forge their own identity.
“We’ve had this expectation to get back to state,” Molson said. “We’ve been trying for this all four years that we’ve been here. Just warming up today, we had a lot of confidence. This is an amazing feeling.”
The Starfires (28-10) came out playing a faster style than Bell had seen on film heading into the match. It took the 59ers some time to make some adjustments, but the players never lost a step on their way to a 25-21 win in the first game.
“The seniors just showed ultimate leadership and confidence,” Bell said. “We had a lot of that coming in. As a coach, it makes you so happy to see them succeed this way and shine brilliantly on this stage.”
The last two games were elementary as the 59ers (32-5) rolled to 25-11 wins in both sets. Sophomore Marin Sanchez led Andrean with 15 kills while Angelina Majchrowicz had 14 kills and 23 digs. Junior libero Kara Schutz led the 59ers with 24 digs as she paced four players in double figures.