Andrean's Grant Bell named Times' 2021 Volleyball Coach of the Year

MERRILLVILLE — As Grant Bell lifted the Class 2A state championship trophy last month in Muncie, the Andrean volleyball coach became emotional.
It wasn’t the elation of winning a second state title with the 59ers that had Bell with a lump in his throat. The emotions came when the sixth-year coach started thinking about the long journey that it took to even get to that point.
The journey toward the 2021 state title began in earnest in 2018 when a group of talented freshmen arrived on campus. Bell, who is The Times' 2021 Volleyball Coach of the Year, helped mold the group over the last four years and the journey ended with a championship.
“This year was so special because it felt like it was something that we grew ourselves,” Bell said. “I’ve been with the program long enough now to say it was home grown. We shaped this group since they were freshmen. We all grew together.”
Andrean’s Class of 2022 arrived on Broadway just months after the 59ers won their first state championship in 2017. Angelina Majchrowicz and Madison Kmetz were talented from the jump and they eventually morphed into the stars of this season’s championship team.
When Bell looks back on the evolution of this group, he doesn’t immediately think of the most talented players.
“Coaching kids like Angelina and Madi was an absolute pleasure,” Bell said. “They had the skill level right away and it was an honor to work with them; something I don’t take for granted. When I think of this group, I think of Brooke Molson.”
Molson was a rotation piece for the 59ers this season, finishing fifth on the team with 106 kills while leading Andrean with 51 blocks. This came after getting her first taste of varsity experience last season.
“Brooke started on our freshmen team when she came in,” Bell said. “She got to junior varsity as a sophomore, made varsity as a junior and got to a point where she was contributing as a senior. Her story right there, that’s why I coach volleyball. There was a time when she didn’t even know if volleyball was going to be her sport. She saw it, tried it and fell in love with it. It was an amazing journey.”
Bell will say goodbye to five seniors once graduation hits next spring and the journey to replace those players is already underway.
Underclassmen have waited patiently to step into starring roles as Bell has continuously built Andrean into a force in the Region. As excited as Bell is for the future, he can’t help but look in the past and revel in the memories of the journey that reached its conclusion in the best way possible.
“Andrean had a lot of success in the fall and I think back to all the community building,” Bell said. “If we win regionals, I have a steak dinner at my house when I invite the players and their families over. We eat steak, we carve pumpkins and we bond with one another. It’s things like that which are priceless. It’s something special that we have at Andrean.”