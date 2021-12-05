Andrean's Grant Bell named Times' 2021 Volleyball Coach of the Year

When Bell looks back on the evolution of this group, he doesn’t immediately think of the most talented players.

“Coaching kids like Angelina and Madi was an absolute pleasure,” Bell said. “They had the skill level right away and it was an honor to work with them; something I don’t take for granted. When I think of this group, I think of Brooke Molson.”

Molson was a rotation piece for the 59ers this season, finishing fifth on the team with 106 kills while leading Andrean with 51 blocks. This came after getting her first taste of varsity experience last season.

“Brooke started on our freshmen team when she came in,” Bell said. “She got to junior varsity as a sophomore, made varsity as a junior and got to a point where she was contributing as a senior. Her story right there, that’s why I coach volleyball. There was a time when she didn’t even know if volleyball was going to be her sport. She saw it, tried it and fell in love with it. It was an amazing journey.”

Bell will say goodbye to five seniors once graduation hits next spring and the journey to replace those players is already underway.