Andrean's Schutz sisters always have each other's back

MERRILLVILLE — When Kristen Schutz got word that she was beat out for a starting spot on the Andrean volleyball team, the junior libero swallowed her pride and accepted her role.

When Kara Schutz found out that she beat out her twin sister as the starting libero, she knew that she’d have another set of eyes and ears on the bench that would see the game a little differently.

The pair have been a driving force for Andrean’s run to the Class 2A state championship match. The 59ers will take on Western Boone at 12:30 p.m. Saturday Region time at Worthern Arena in Muncie.

“I obviously want to play, but she beat me out for that spot,” Kristen said. “We have a special bond and I help her in whatever way that I can.”

When Kara makes a mistake on the court, she immediately shifts her eyes to Kristen. “I’m always looking to her for guidance,” Kara said.

Their connection is so strong that Andrean coach Grant Bell knows he doesn’t have to worry about either one of them on the court.

“They hold each other accountable,” Bell said. “I don’t have to say anything to Kara because Kristen has generally beat me to it and vice versa.”