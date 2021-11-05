Andrean's Schutz sisters always have each other's back

MERRILLVILLE — When Kristen Schutz got word that she was beat out for a starting spot on the Andrean volleyball team, the junior libero swallowed her pride and accepted her role.
When Kara Schutz found out that she beat out her twin sister as the starting libero, she knew that she’d have another set of eyes and ears on the bench that would see the game a little differently.
The pair have been a driving force for Andrean’s run to the Class 2A state championship match. The 59ers will take on Western Boone at 12:30 p.m. Saturday Region time at Worthern Arena in Muncie.
“I obviously want to play, but she beat me out for that spot,” Kristen said. “We have a special bond and I help her in whatever way that I can.”
When Kara makes a mistake on the court, she immediately shifts her eyes to Kristen. “I’m always looking to her for guidance,” Kara said.
Their connection is so strong that Andrean coach Grant Bell knows he doesn’t have to worry about either one of them on the court.
“They hold each other accountable,” Bell said. “I don’t have to say anything to Kara because Kristen has generally beat me to it and vice versa.”
Holding each other accountable is a trait that Kristen and Kara learned growing up in a family full of athletes.
Their oldest brother Tom won a state championship with Andrean’s baseball team in 2018 while Nick was a star on the soccer team. Julia, a 2021 Andrean graduate, set the all-time points record on the basketball team.
“Our family has always been really competitive,” Kara said. “We’ve always played sports with and against each other and it’s been a big part of our family.”
In perhaps a cruel twist of fate, Tom, Nick and Julia all stand over 6 feet tall while twins Kristen and Kara check in at 5-foot-5.
“They hold it over us all the time,” Kara said. “But our family support is incredible. Our brothers came to our last game. Our sister will be at state. We’ve got cousins and aunts and uncles that will be there. We come from the best family and their support means everything.”
The hope for Saturday is for Kara and Kristen to add some state hardware to the family trophy room that extends even beyond the immediate family. Cousins Sydney and Hannah Foster played on Munster’s state-runner-up team last season. Jenna Dal Santo, a state champion on Andrean’s 2017 team dates one of the Schutz brothers.
Win on Saturday and Kara and Kristen will have no problem earning their seat at the family dinner table.
“We have a big name to live up to,” Kara said. “Our family means everything to us.”
