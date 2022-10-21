Ava Holtz, LaPorte took their lumps last season but are coming for the crown this time around

LAPORTE — This time last year, LaPorte's season came to an end against Penn in the regional semifinal. This time around the Slicers like their odds.

LaPorte brings back much of the team that captured a sectional crown last year. What's the difference that's going to allow the Slicers to reach the next level this time around? Players such as Ava Holtz and Emalee Maesch have reached the next level.

"Everything that we do revolves around Ava and Emalee," coach TR Harlan said. "They have to play well for us and the other teams know that. To their credit, they've been able to find a way to get kills anyway."

"Last year we all kind of knew we weren't going to win the regional," Holtz said. "This year with all the work we put in all season, I think we have a good chance and as long as we work hard we'll be good contenders."

Holtz has been one of the best attacking players in the Region this year, recording 317 kills for the LaPorte.

It wasn't that she wasn't a threat before. If anything, her power occupied too much space in opponents heads and teams would gameplan to stop her.

At 5-foot-8, Holtz — an outside hitter — found herself routinely challenged by players who measure in at 6-foot-plus on the other side of the net. And as Harlan emphasized, height can't be coached, but neither can Holtz's athleticism.

Now, she's learned how to deal with those taller players at the net, not just relying on power, but also adding finesse roll and tip shots to her "toolbox," as she calls it, to get the ball where the other team isn't expecting it.

It's worked this season. The Slicers are 26-8 with a win over their upcoming regional opponent Warsaw already in the bag earlier this year.

If they win, they'll take on the winner of Crown Point-Lake Central for the regional title. And, LaPorte is hosting.

"Knowing that everyone in LaPorte will be supporting us and having a good student section will help," Holtz said. "Also, knowing how to play in our gym and practicing here everyday, its a relief."

On top of Holtz's development into a more complete player at the net, LaPorte has also adjusted midway through the season, making an emphasis to spread the ball around more making itself less predictable.

When Harlan took the LaPorte job this past offseason, a big reason for him was the history and pedigree of the Slicers program.

"We were sitting is those bleachers the first time I met (the team)," Harlan said, motioning to the folded-up set at the far end of the gym. "And I told them that our goal was to play on Oct. 21 and to win two matches.

"This program has been as good as anybody in the northern half of the state for the last 30 years, but I think there's another level. It's the reason I came."

That history isn't lost on the players. After being bounced in the regional semis each of the past three seasons, they want to return the program to its place among the state's elite.

"Knowing the history, knowing that there's been so many amazing athletes and amazing teams throughout this program, we all want to live up to that," Holtz said, "and even surpass it."