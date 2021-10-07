Blossoming Bishop Noll showcases bright future featuring four freshmen starters

“We’ve got a pretty special group that is growing here together,” Rodriguez said. “We look at this as almost a bonus year. We know that things are going to be good on some nights and we know things are going to be bad on other nights. It’s how we respond to the bad that will mean a lot for our growth.”

The growth has been on full display for everyone to see. The Warriors rolled to a 25-10 win in the opening set, only to have to scratch out a 25-23 win in the second set. There was a point in that set where a ball was headed to Bishop Noll’s side of the court, only to see all four freshmen standing in a square while watching the ball land in the middle of all of them. There was a brief moment of panic followed by smiles followed by four straight points for the Warriors.

“You have to be confident and believe in yourself when you’re out there,” Clark said.

While Anderson and her former teammates were hugging and posing for pictures with Rodriguez on the other side of the court, Nowacki and her teammates were bragging to each other about their first newspaper interview. Much like her older sister, Nowacki emerged as the voice of the group, but that is where the similarities stop according to Rodriguez.