Volleyball can be a vicious game.
The force of a ball that is spiked or blocked has been known to break fingers or rearrange faces. Add in the raw aggression of high school boys who are often playing volleyball for only a couple months out of the year and the game can become a contest of who hits the ball the hardest. Where the ball ends up is only secondary.
Volleyball also can be poetry in motion, and this is where Washington Twp. senior Zach Brys comes in. While many of his opponents and teammates are trying to scorch the opposition with a thunderous kill, Brys has become a student of the technical aspects of the game and developed into one of the best all-around players in Northwest Indiana.
“When I was in eighth grade, I really liked passing the ball,” said Brys, a middle hitter. “Then I got to high school and all the older guys were hammering the ball as hard as they could. That was fun, but I still liked the rest of the game. A kill is cool and all, but making a hustle play where you’re running into the stands to save a ball and making a pass to set up a teammate, that’s what I love.”
Brys has a similar mindset on the basketball court. Known as a defensive specialist in basketball, Brys shines at the aspects of the game that few appreciate while playing guard. While registering kills and hitting shots might lead to the biggest cheers from the crowd, Brys prefers to do the dirty work.
“It doesn’t matter to me,” Brys said. “I could average two points a game in basketball, but as long as I’m grabbing all the rebounds and getting some blocks, I don’t care. Volleyball is the same way.”
While fans may not always notice the contributions Brys makes, Washington Twp. volleyball coach Nate Martin certainly takes heed. Brys was named a captain this year and was voted onto the All-Porter County Conference team last season.
“Zach is super athletic and he’s put in the work on the little parts of the game,” Martin said. “He was an excellent hitter and then he really improved on his blocking and passing. He’s one of the best defenders in the back row and he’s really taught himself how to do all of these things. It’s been so much fun to see him grow in the game over the years.”
Brys, who has taken over the leadership mantle on the team from former star Brock Pappas, has the Senators pointed in the right direction this season. Washington Twp. has started off the year with wins against Boone Grove, Hebron and Westville, arguably the three toughest teams that the Senators will play this year.
“It’s a different kind of team this year and Brock has really inspired me on being a leader in how I practice and how I play,” Brys said. “Everyone has really high hopes now after the start of the year and we’re looking to keep it going.”