Chesterton's Ella Rodriguez spends summer in sand to land on Southern Miss

CHESTERTON — Ella Rodriguez started her summer vacation looking for a challenge and the Chesterton senior ended up finding a college scholarship along the way.

Rodriguez, a middle blocker, decided to try competing in beach volleyball for the first time this summer. The 5-foot-10 senior took to the game quickly and began turning heads at the next level, culminating in a scholarship offer from Southern Mississippi. Rodriguez committed to the Golden Eagles on Sunday.

“Beach volleyball is always something that caught my eye and as soon as I stepped on the sand, I knew it was challenging,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve always loved a good challenge.”

Rodriguez has been playing court volleyball for as long as she can remember, and while the sport has brought her a great amount of joy, she found herself falling out of love with the game recently. That’s when she tried beach volleyball, and her competitive fire reignited.

“You get to a point in your career playing a certain sport where there are so many challenges, but only for so long,” Rodriguez said. “I thought about playing court in college, but I just didn’t like the idea of it anymore. I found what I was looking for when I stepped on the sand.”