CROWN POINT -- The neck pass isn’t part of daily practice or on the Crown Point senior volleyball players’ recently received top secret to-do lists, but it can be an effective form of serve-receive occasionally.
Libero Savana Chacon took a blistering Valparaiso spike off her throat, which is still considered legal contact, in the third game of Saturday night’s Class 4A Crown Point Sectional.
The ball glanced to teammate Hannah Keaveney and another teammate who placed it over the net, and Crown Point shockingly converted a point and took an 11-6 lead.
That was the kind of night Chacon and the Bulldogs were having as they used the pregame meal at Chacon’s house and a pregame dance party to keep the energy high and sweep Valparaiso 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 and earn a redemptive sectional title.
“After that play we were hyped up and knew we could do it,” Chacon said. “We really wanted to show them no mercy and get through the game and show them that we’re the sectional champs and make the last game on our home court count.”
The win earns the Bulldogs (28-6) a rematch with Munster, the team that beat them in last year’s sectional, at next Saturday’s LaPorte Regional.
“I think a lot of people underestimate us, but what sets us apart from the other teams is how good we are on the court and off the court,” said Chacon, who had 19 digs and five set assists Saturday night. “We really love each other and respect the other teams we play against and really love the game.”
The Bulldogs were state runners-up in 2016 and 2017. Those teams were loaded with high-caliber stars, including Chacon’s older sister Morgan, and only three rotation players from those teams remain. Holdover seniors Savana Chacon (Purdue), Maddie Banter (Grand Canyon) and Hannah Wold (Purdue Northwest) will play college volleyball, as will fellow senior Olivia Panepinto (Indiana). Saturday they were focused on going out winners on their home floor.
“We had so much energy because we knew what we wanted,” Panepinto said. “The seniors wanted to bring that title back. We knew we could do it and play like that.”
Coach Alison Duncan took those four and the fifth senior, Annie Prasco, and gave them lists of 10 things on and off the court that each one is responsible for doing. The specific directives of those lists are private, but Duncan gave them heartfelt responsibilities and has steadily reminded them of the little things on those lists pertaining to practice, games and day-to-day, off-court activities.
“A senior-laden team should be in control and should be dominant and should be able to take charge,” said Duncan, whose team secured its third straight postseason match sweep. “I know what they need to do. I know what the expectation is, and I’m not easy on these kids at all.”
Whatever was on the lists worked Saturday as the Bulldogs controlled Chesterton via sweep in the morning semifinals while the Vikings swept Portage.
A mix of burrito bowls, taco salad, fruit and other clean high-protein fare started the evening, and energy stayed high. Valparaiso held no lead at all in the first game. The Vikings took a 13-12 second-game lead as Kennedy Wagner and Alissa Schutz were successful at the net offensively and defensively for quite a stretch.
The Bulldogs answered, usually with Banter (11 kills, 10 digs, two aces). When Valpo shot low, 6-foot-3 sophomore Lilly Stoddard (five blocks) and others were equal to the task.
“I think momentum is really important, and coming out of the gate really loud and really aggressive kind of set the tone for the rest of the day,” Duncan said. “That was our focus, coming out loud and aggressive, coming out really focused, moving our feet, and outpacing teams. It translated, and I was really happy.”