Crown Point volleyball regroups, ousts Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — After winning the first two sets on Thursday, Crown Point dropped the third to Valparaiso and found itself down 7-3 to start the fourth. The Vikings and their Ole Miss recruit Kennedy Wagner appeared to have taken control.

Bulldogs coach Alison Duncan had a simple message to her team. Take a deep breath and calm down.

“We have a couple of times this season played really well in set one and two and then lost, and that’s really hard to stomach,” Duncan said, “A lot of that has to do with that we’re young and we didn’t really know how to close at the beginning of the season.

“All day at school today I just kept telling them, ‘We are going to win, we are going to win,’ — trying to get it in their brains.”

It worked. Crown Point rallied, taking the third set and the match 25-22, 28-26, 13-25, 25-21 as Elle Schara had 20 kills.

It marked the Bulldogs second win over Valparaiso (27-5) this season. In the teams’ first meeting, the Vikings won handily in three sets. The second time out Crown Point (16-16) took down Valparaiso in five sets — the Vikings’ only misstep in a 17-match stretch.

“We have to do a lot of prep to play a kid like (Wagner),” Duncan said. “There is a lot of us watching film, tracking her routes. There’s a lot that’s behind us winning this match.”

Vanessa Del Real, one of just two seniors on the Bulldogs’ roster, is teammates with Wagner on the pair’s club team. She imparted some of that knowledge that she’d gained from their years together on her younger teammates.

Despite CP knowing some of the power hitter’s tendencies, Wagner still managed to rattle off a number of points to get momentum back in the Vikings’ favor. She finished with 21 kills.

“She’s a great player, I love her to death,” Del Real said, “but having the girls stay calm is my biggest key out on that court. When we get worked up, everything spirals from there. Keeping everyone calm one point at a time is what we really stress and I feel like that’s what we did in that fourth set.”

The Bulldogs won 22 of the final 36 points to advance to the sectional semifinals.

Duncan couldn’t be happier with how her team turned its season around.

“The first time we played them, they smoked us. We stayed in it and we kept working and we kept getting better and here we are. It’s just so awesome for the kids. It’s so easy for a season to go the other way. It’s just a story of them wanting to play with each other and play for each other.”

Del Real echoed the sentiment.

“Coming into the year, it was a rough start,” Del Real said. “We had girls on the team that never had varsity experience. Gradually we got better and better. We came into this game and we knew what we had to do was be more energetic than them, and I feel like that’s what everyone could see today.”