'Culture trumps talent': Katelyn Ruse embodies Lake Central's culture shift

ST. JOHN — At a tournament last season, Lake Central coach Naveed Nizam looked down his bench, searching for somebody to play outside hitter because things weren’t working.

He called upon one of his defensive specialists, Katelyn Ruse, to fill the void.

“That first swing, I was like, ‘Woah. Where did that come from?’” Nizam said.

It was enough for Nizam and his staff to encourage Ruse, then a junior, to focus her efforts on playing on the outside full time.

Ruse was understandably hesitant to the move at first. Not only was she switching to a position she had no real experience with, but she was doing it heading into her final high school season.

Nonetheless, Ruse committed to tackling the challenge, playing OH for her club team in the offseason in preparation for Lake Central’s campaign.

And the results have paid dividends. Ruse is part of one the best attacking units in the state for the Indians, who play Hamilton Southeastern on Saturday afternoon at the Class 4A Frankfort Semistate.

“Katelyn is a great story for us,” Nizam said. “She’s a great kid. She’s very much a leader, very motivated, very driven and very goal-oriented.”

That’s why Nizam and his staff thought that Ruse’s benefit to the program didn’t have to stop with her contributions on the court.

Lake Central, like pretty much every other program in the state would traditionally have captains at each level — varsity, JV and freshman. But Nizam thought there needed to be a culture shift if his team were to elevate to the upper echelon of Class 4A.

“I think culture trumps talent,” Nizam said. “When the kids love each other and want to play together and want to do things for each other, it’s a huge difference.”

Because of that, Nizam named Ruse a program-wide captain, across all levels. With the program captain title, Ruse has taken on a pseudo coach role, acting as a liaison between players and the coaching staff, dealing with issues on the team and assisting with scheduling team events.

“This has been a phenomenal, phenomenal culture change for us in the program,” Nizam said. “She’s kind of our go-between and she’s done a great job with that and has really embraced it.”

On top of Ruse’s position change and leadership, she hasn’t missed a beat playing. She’s recorded 213 kills and 219 digs. Her 80 serving aces on the year rank fifth in Class 4A as well, according to MaxPreps.

Nizam thinks her stats don’t give full credit to her talent. For one, Nizam prides himself on the fact that his team doesn’t have a single player or two that other teams can scout and game-plan against, but rather have to plan for the full stable of athletes at his disposal.

Secondly, Ruse’s experience as a defensive specialist make her a true six-rotation player, able to play both the front and back row skillfully.

Lake Central has quite the challenge ahead in 32-1 Hamilton Southeastern.

“We have nothing to lose,” Nizam said. “They’re ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 7 in the country or whatever. But numbers are just numbers.”