Defending 2A volleyball champ Andrean sweeps past Illiana Christian in sectional final

MERRILLVILLE — Anyone watching Andrean’s 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 win over Illiana Christian in Saturday's Class 2A Andrean Sectional final, likely noticed there was one player who always seemed to be moving faster than the rest.

“Kara Schutz is the intensity on the defense, for sure,” Andrean coach Grant Bell said. “Having her back there is crucial. A lot of teams don’t have that mentality back there in a defensive player.”

“Being kind of crazy on the court,” Schutz said of her style. “Going for everything. Not letting anything drop. My elbows and hips go through it.”

The 59ers (27-5) took care of business, winning their seventh consecutive sectional title. Andrean will play Prairie Heights Sectional champ Churubusco in the Rochester Regional semifinals next Saturday.

Schutz played a key role in the sectional final from the libero spot, recording 22 digs and two aces in the victory.

The win marked Andrean’s 11th straight win — a stretch in which it has dropped just a single set. While the 59ers may not have lost a set on Saturday, the match wasn’t without its challenges.

For a stretch in the second set it appeared as if Illiana Christian (17-15) had taken control. The Vikings won four straight points, forcing Bell to take a timeout and calm things down.

“We were reminding them to play our game,” Bell said. “Take care of our ball, do our things on our side of the net.”

“A lot of my role is keeping our defense sound and settled,” Schutz said. “Constant reassurance.”

When the 59ers were in need of a calming presence, they turned to their seniors, including Schutz, to prevent things from snowballing out of control.

Time and time again it was Schutz flying across the floor for a dig to keep a point alive.

“A lot of times I’ll knock the wind out of myself at the beginning of a rally,” Schutz said. “And I’ll be like, ‘Ooh, I’m dying.’ Having everyone around me makes me feel confident though.”

Andrean’s other key, experienced piece was Marin Sanchez. The junior notched 12 kills to guarantee the 59ers’ quest to repeat as state champs stayed alive.

For the seniors, the sectional win meant just that little bit more.

“The pressure is kind of on us because we won state last year,” Schutz said. “It’s really special this year too for the 10 seniors, this is our last game in this gym. Emotional day for all of us.”

For Bell, the sectional is just a building block.

“Every year (the sectional) is such a good starting point for us,” Bell said. “It’s a good energetic sectional. Illiana always puts up a good fight. It’s nice to start on that and have some challenges early on. They’re a good team and it’s never a given.”