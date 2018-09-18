Big picture: The Bishop Noll volleyball team and diocesan rival Andrean entered their nonconference match Tuesday ranked No. 1 and 2 in the state, respectively, by Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
However, Andrean lost its best player in pregame warmups and took two games to adjust. By then Bishop Noll had a 2-0 lead, and the back-and-forth contest that everyone expected ensued. Bishop Noll, having taken care of a shaken-up 59ers squad in the first two games, just had to eke out one more game and it did, prevailing 25-14, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21 in Merrillville.
Vanessa Brown, Andrean’s captain and top attacker, collided with a teammate during warmups and split her chin open. She tried to watch from the bench but was bleeding through bandaging and left the gym with her family to seek stitches.
Turning point: Andrean led 16-14 in the fourth game, and Bishop Noll senior Raina Gillis went to the bench crying in pain. She did not return. However, Bishop Noll scored the next four points with the aid of senior Lucy Kraljevic, and she had four kills down the stretch to help Bishop Noll close out the match.
“They all know at some points different people have to step up,” Warriors coach David Rodriguez said. “They’re all working very hard on the little things.”
Bishop Noll player of the match: Kraljevic - The outside hitter played all-around and displayed immense talent and cannon-like spikes. She finished the night with 17 kills, five blocks, five digs and a service ace. She has 190 kills this season.
Andrean player of the match: Junior Jillian Moynihan - With Brown out, Moynihan stepped up with a double-double of 11 kills and 19 digs. She continually found gaps in the Bishop Noll defense in the third game to help Andrean come back from a 14-13 deficit and win the game. Her kill ended that game.
Quote: “This is huge,” Rodriguez said. “No offense to the other teams in the north, but I think Bishop Noll and Andrean are a step ahead as far as the two teams in 2A with the best shot of going to state from the north.”
Beyond the box score: Bishop Noll won the first of a trio of matchups between these programs last season but lost the final two. Andrean prevailed 3-1 in the semifinal round of the Class 2A River Forest Sectional and went on to win state. Andrean hosts the sectional this year, and the state pairings will be drawn on Sept. 30.
Up next: Bishop Noll (16-6) at River Forest, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Marian Catholic at Andrean (14-8), 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.