LAPORTE — Kara Cooper has been around volleyball long enough to know what winning and losing teams look like.
The LaPorte senior and Valparaiso University commit has been a key contributor for the Slicers since she arrived on campus as a freshman in the fall of 2015. Cooper, a middle blocker, has a career record of 89-35 in a LaPorte uniform.
It was the first defeat of the year, a two-game loss to Munster in Saturday’s Slicer Invitational, that had Cooper pondering the difference between winning and losing.
“We were playing as six individuals in that match instead of as one team,” Cooper said Monday. “It’s something that we’ve been working on all day in drills today. We play much better when we’re one unit, one team.”
The Slicers have been functioning as a highly competitive unit all season, and really for much of the last four years since Cooper and her senior teammates, Reilly Briggs and Gillian Santana, joined the roster. LaPorte entered Saturday’s tournament 12-0 and went 3-1 on the day.
The Slicers (15-1 overall, 6-0 Duneland Athletic Conference) have a key conference tilt at Lake Central (13-5, 5-1) on Tuesday night.
“We’ve all come together and just believed that our goals are achievable,” Briggs said. “We’re not surprised in the victories. It’s about being confident, not cocky.”
Briggs, a Northern Kentucky commit, is the big hitter that complements Cooper’s blocking. Briggs leads the team with 160 kills while Cooper has 99 kills and 60 total blocks, including 47 solo blocks. The fact that the pair both committed to Division I universities before their senior year has helped the duo focus on winning a state title in their final year in high school.
“You don’t have that pressure of having to play for a bunch of coaches to get noticed anymore,” said Briggs, an outside hitter. “When you’re going through the recruiting process it’s hard not to worry about you. Now it’s really nice to be completely focused on the team with the idea of playing for that title.”
Santana, the third member of the senior class, is still looking for a landing spot for next season. A libero, Santana leads the team with 234 digs and has added 23 aces. The sister of former LaPorte star and current Wright State volleyball player Natalie Santana, Gillian Santana is weighing her collegiate options and whether or not she wants to continue at the next level.
“There is a little pressure there right now, but that makes me want to work that much harder for my teammates,” Gillian Santana said.
Third-year coach and former LaPorte volleyball player Cassie Holmquest said Gillian Santana is the first to practice every day and the player who sets the tone for the team. Briggs and Cooper follow closely behind Gillian Santana as leaders.
“They’ve all bought in to what we’re doing,” Holmquest said. “They’ve been really consistent and just have believed in the process to get to the point that we’re at. Being consistent is a big key to success and they’ve done a great job at that.”
LaPorte’s seniors have experienced all manner of postseason heartbreak during their careers.
They fell to Elkhart Memorial in five games in the regional championship match as freshmen in 2015, losing 15-13 in the fifth game. As sophomores, the Slicers made it as far as semistate before falling to DAC rival Crown Point in a four-game match where each team scored at least 23 points in every game. Then last season came a shock: LaPorte was swept by Penn in the sectional title match.
If the Slicers are going to reach their goals this season, Cooper, Gillian Santana and Briggs know they have to do it together.
“We’re all so close to one another,” Briggs said. “That’s what happens when you’re with each other for so long. We can’t even get mad at one another. It’s nice playing with your best friends and be able to go through this together.”