There are plenty of superlatives that surround Michigan City senior Hannah Noveroske.
She’s perhaps the most valuable volleyball player in Northwest Indiana, and even if that moniker is up for debate, the 6-foot-4 middle blocker also could be called the most imposing and the most dominating volleyball player in the Region. Noveroske led the Wolves with 431 kills and 188 blocks last season, including 117 solo blocks as Michigan City went 33-5 before falling to eventual state runner-up Crown Point in the Class 4A regional finals.
Noveroske, a Xavier women’s basketball recruit, has been sidelined for more than six months since she tore the ACL in her right knee during an AAU basketball practice. Noveroske went through surgery and has been aggressive in her rehab. Her next hurdle is a Friday doctor’s appointment when she’ll find out if she gets medical clearance to return to the court, according to Wolves coach TR Harlan.
While Noveroske worked to return from the injury, life had to move on for the Wolves.
“Instead of thinking about all the negatives, we’ve just had to adjust and learn how to move forward,” Michigan City senior Emily Kinney said. “We still have that mentality that we are playing to win every time we take the floor.”
Harlan has asked a lot of Kinney and junior Reece Shirley this year. Kinney has moved out of position while Shirley has developed into one of the best all-around players on the floor. The two have combined for just over 50 percent of Michigan City’s 357 kills this season and helped lead the Wolves to an 11-0 start before they lost to LaPorte in a key Duneland Athletic Conference match Thursday.
Kinney, normally a setter, has been playing outside hitter and has 84 kills and 10 blocks.
“We have a lot of kids that are playing big roles in spots that maybe they didn’t expect to be playing,” Harlan said. “The problem is that (outside of Noveroske), we’re not blessed with much size. We started thinking (during the summer) about how to make it all work.”
The Wolves got a boost during the summer when junior middle hitter Aaliyah Briggs transferred from Portage. Standing 5-7, she is the tallest player on the team behind Noveroske, Kinney and Shirley. Her presence has made a big impact as she’s tied for third on the team with 47 kills and leads Michigan City with 15 blocks.
Michigan City could’ve entered this season with a ready-made list of excuses for failing. Noveroske’s injury and the graduation of four key seniors, including Texas A&M-Corpus Christi freshman Kylie Filipiak, could’ve crippled any program, but the Wolves have pushed forward amid uncertainty.
“Whether Hannah comes back or not doesn’t change the roles of these kids,” Harlan said. “I’m preparing this team to be better in October than they are right now and if Hannah comes back, then we can be even better than that.”
It’s a mentality that has spread to Harlan’s players. Without Noveroske to rely on, Kinney has helped oversee a strong team culture that Harlan calls the closest he’s seen in 24 years of coaching.
“We’re very close to one another and we just really enjoy playing hard for each other,” Kinney said. “That’s helped us with our confidence. Reece and I have stepped up and the rest of the team has been so great in coming to play together.”