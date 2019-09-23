Caroline Krueger reached the finish line of nearly a yearlong journey last week.
The Lake Central sophomore is just getting started.
Krueger returned to competition last Monday, just over 11 months after her freshman season came to an end when she tore her right ACL in sectionals against Crown Point. Krueger went up for a block and when she landed, her entire future flashed before her eyes.
Visions of not being able to play volleyball with the Indians, with her travel team, Epic United, and ultimately in college all flashed through Krueger’s mind. Getting back on the court became her singular focus.
“The whole process was really hard,” Krueger said. “I didn’t know if I would play, or how I would play if I got back. I was really scared. My mom found the best people for me to work with. I just kept training and I kept working.”
Krueger didn’t originally think her knee injury was that big of a deal. Sure, it hurt in the moment, but Krueger didn’t expect anything life altering when she met with her doctor.
“I’d never hurt my knee before so I didn’t think it was anything,” Krueger said. “I thought I was going to be just fine. Then when I heard, I thought I was letting everyone down. I had a lot of colleges interested and I had my travel team. Everyone was super understanding, but I was nervous.”
Krueger started rehabbing at the St. Anthony Health Sports Medicine Institute in Crown Point. Multiple times a week the outside hitter would meet with her athletic trainers and rebuild her strength as part of the Return to Play program that Krueger called a “game changer.”
Lake Central coach Matt Clark watched from afar with caution. He knew that Krueger, who had 138 kills as a freshman, would be a big addition for the Indians this season, but he was more concerned about her long-term career than rushing Krueger back to action.
“I’m more about making sure my kids are healthy,” Clark said. “Once she got cleared for competition, we came up with a plan to ease her back in. We weren’t about to put her in for more than what she could handle.”
Krueger returned for one set against Munster and then for two sets against LaPorte on Tuesday. When she reported no ill effects from those first two matches, the training wheels came off for Thursday’s Duneland Athletic Conference meeting with Valparaiso. Krueger answered with a career-high 11 kills as the Indians pulled off a five-set victory to improve to 6-2 in conference play.
“I was so happy,” Krueger said. “I ran up to my mom and I was smiling so much. I’m super excited to be playing again. I didn’t realize how much I missed it. The goal now is to place as high in the DAC as we can and then put together a long postseason run. Last year I feel like we got cheated out. I’m ready to get back at it again.”
Race to the top
With a little less than three weeks remaining in the regular season, conference races are heating up across Northwest Indiana. The DAC race could come down to this week as Crown Point (8-0) hosts LaPorte (7-1) on Tuesday and travels to Lake Central (6-2) on Thursday. Wins over the Slicers and Indians would give the Bulldogs a season sweep over both programs.
The Porter County Conference wraps up play this week ahead of next week’s annual conference tournament. Morgan Township (5-0) and Boone Grove (5-0) could both still be undefeated when the two programs meet on Friday in the conference finale. The Cherokees have won three of the last four conference titles with the Wolves winning in 2017.
Munster (5-0) dropped just one set through the first half of play against Northwest Crossroads competition. The Mustangs will meet Andrean (4-1) early next month in a key NCC match. Bishop Noll (4-0) knocked off previously undefeated Hanover Central last week to take over first place in the Greater South Shore Conference. The Warriors will meet Wheeler (4-1) next Thursday in the conference finale.