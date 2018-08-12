Emma Best, Lake Central, So., OH
The sophomore burst onto the scene last year, leading the Indians with 244 kills and 298 digs. Area coaches say she has the potential to be among the best players in the Duneland Athletic Conference this season. Having already gone through a year of varsity volleyball will only add to Best's talent and experience this season.
Reilly Briggs, LaPorte, Sr., OH
Briggs seemingly came out of nowhere two years ago when she led the Slicers with 335 kills while playing alongside future Division I players Bayli Lebo (Indiana) and Natalie Santana (Wright State). The Northern Kentucky recruit kept up those numbers last season by leading LaPorte with 357 kills while adding 62 total blocks and 166 digs. Briggs could be the best outside hitter in the DAC this season.
Savana Chacon, Crown Point, Jr., L
Alaina and Morgan Chacon were nightmares for opposing coaches in the DAC before they each left for Florida State the last two years. Savana Chacon is the next in line, and while she brings a different skill set than her older sisters, the junior is becoming a strong force in the back row. Savana led a senior-laden Crown Point squad with 60 aces and 376 digs last season and should continue to improve on those numbers.
Madison Horin, Munster, Sr., MH
How good is Madison Horin? The 6-foot-3 middle hitter made The Times All-Area team last season despite playing less than half the year after competing in the FIVA 18U World Championships in Argentina. Morin then went to Mexico this summer to play for the U.S. Women's Junior National Team in the NORCECA U20 Continental Championships where she captained the team to a gold medal. Horin is back in the Region and eager to lead the Mustangs on a deep postseason run before heading to USC next season.
Hannah Noveroske, Michigan City, Sr., MH
Noveroske will find out early next month whether or not she is cleared to return after suffering a torn ACL in her right knee last year. When healthy, Noveroske is among the best volleyball players in the area, leading the Wolves with 431 kills and 188 total blocks last season. The Xavier basketball commit is currently serving as a student assistant as she works her way back from injury.