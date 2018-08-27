Big picture: The Michigan City volleyball team continued its impressive start to the season with a three-game sweep of Washington Twp. on Monday in Michigan City. The Wolves improved to 10-0 with a 25-15, 25-5, 25-5 win over the Senators. Junior middle hitter Aaliyah Briggs led Michigan City with seven kills and two solo blocks.
Turning point: After battling through a tough opening game, the Wolves dominated. Michigan City, which is ranked No. 2 in the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association's Class 4A poll that was released Monday, used a strong serving game to pull away. Sophomores Samantha Flores and Ellery Dolezal tied for the team lead with four aces.
Michigan City player of the game: Sophomore setter Alexa Sparks - She had a strong all-around game, finishing with five kills, eight assists and eight digs. Sparks also added two aces.
Washington Twp. player of the game: Senior setter Olivia Follis - She led the Senators with three kills, nine digs and five assists. The captain took an inadvertent shot to the head late in the third game and tried to shake off the injury before leaving the court to a loud ovation.
Beyond the box score: First-year Washington Twp. coach Kaelyn (Marcus) Miller was a freshman on Michigan City coach TR Harlan's first team when he coached at Chesterton.
Quote: "I loved competing against TR. He's one of my volleyball mentors. We keep in contact when we can and he's been a great person to talk with. I enjoyed the challenge of going against his team," Miller said.
Up next: Michigan City (10-0) at Merrillville (2-8), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; Washington Twp. (2-10) at Westville (7-3) 5 p.m. Friday
Alexa Sparks