Reilly Briggs
OH, LaPorte, Sr.
College: Northern Kentucky
Bio: Briggs was named the Most Valuable Player in the Duneland Athletic Conference while leading the Slicers with 304 kills. The senior added 229 digs, 51 blocks and 30 aces while having a reputation as one of the best hitters in the conference.
Vanessa Brown
OH, Andrean, Sr.
College: Aurora
Bio: Brown did a little bit of everything for Andrean, which was beset by graduation losses and Serena Wagner's transfer. The senior had 246 kills and 338 digs while being named First Team All-District. Brown spent a little time at libero this season before becoming one of the best hitters in the area.
Madison Horin
MH, Munster, Sr.
College: USC
Bio: Horin played a full high school season for the first time since her freshman year and was simply dominant. The First Team All-State selection led the Mustangs with 310 kills, 70 aces and 88 blocks. Horin is set to graduate early and plans to enroll at USC this spring.
Hannah Noveroske
MH, Michigan City, Sr.
College: Xavier (Basketball)
Bio: Noveroske was limited to just 60 games as she recovered for a torn ACL, but the senior was dominant in her return to the court. She had 205 kills, 41 blocks and 21 aces after she resumed play midway through the season.
Serena Wagner
S, Valparaiso, Sr.
College: Butler
Bio: Wagner excelled in the Duneland Athletic Conference after transferring in from Andrean for her senior year. Wagner led the Vikings with 244 kills, which was good for fifth in the conference, and she led both her team and the DAC with 81 aces. Wagner finished in the top three in every statistical category except service reception for the Vikings.
Gillian Santana
L, LaPorte, Sr.
College: Indianapolis
Bio: Viewed as one of the best defensive players in the area, Santana led the Slicers with 479 digs while receiving serve a team-high 317 times. Santana was one of three LaPorte players named to the All-DAC team along with Reilly Briggs and Kara Cooper.